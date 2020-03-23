Virus Outbreak: World ramps up restrictions as virus cases top 300,000

AFP, ROME





From Italy and India to the US, governments rolled out tougher measures to halt the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as global cases surged past 300,000 yesterday and Asia braced for a possible second wave of infections.

Nearly 1 billion people are already confined to their homes around the world as countries race to contain the ballooning outbreak by imposing unprecedented lockdown measures, shutting shops and businesses, and sealing borders.

Italy has reported more deaths — more than 4,800 — than mainland China and third-placed Iran combined, and has a death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than one-third of the global total.

A handout photograph from the Madrid regional government shows a temporary hospital set up at a pavilion in the Ifema convention and exhibition center in the Spanish capital on Saturday. Photo: AFP / Comunidad de Madrid

Police yesterday patrolled the deserted streets of Rome, while checks were also carried out on beaches after local officials complained people were defying orders to catch some time in the sun.

Similar shut-in measures have been rolled out in badly hit Spain and France, where helicopters and drones are being deployed to ensure crowds do not gather in parks or along river banks.

Spain saw a sharp spike in deaths again yesterday — a 30 percent rise bringing total fatalities to 1,720 — while France saw its death toll mount to 562 on Saturday.

A Russian Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on ambulances during a religious procession at the First City Hospital in Moscow yesterday after the hospital administration asked the church to bless its territory and buildings in support of COVID-19 prevention efforts. Photo: EPA-EFE

More than one-third of Americans were meanwhile adjusting to life in various phases of lockdown, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Other parts of the US are expected to ramp up restrictions as well.

New Jersey on Saturday followed several states in telling residents to stay indoors.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the disruption is likely to last for months, not weeks.

The US Food and Drug Administration also approved the first coronavirus test that can be conducted entirely at the point of care for a patient — and deliver results in 45 minutes.

The pandemic has bludgeoned global stock markets, and the US — the world’s biggest economy — is preparing a huge emergency stimulus package that could top US$1 trillion.

Several European countries have already announced their own stimulus packages to stave off economic collapse.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1,100 across Africa too, where healthcare systems are limited and social distancing measures are difficult in crowded cities.

The Middle East also remains on high alert, but Iran, which reported 129 deaths yesterday, has refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy restrictions.

El Salvador joined several central and South American countries in imposing quarantine measures on Saturday, as Colombia announced its first COVID-19 death.