From Italy and India to the US, governments rolled out tougher measures to halt the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as global cases surged past 300,000 yesterday and Asia braced for a possible second wave of infections.
Nearly 1 billion people are already confined to their homes around the world as countries race to contain the ballooning outbreak by imposing unprecedented lockdown measures, shutting shops and businesses, and sealing borders.
Italy has reported more deaths — more than 4,800 — than mainland China and third-placed Iran combined, and has a death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than one-third of the global total.
Photo: AFP / Comunidad de Madrid
Police yesterday patrolled the deserted streets of Rome, while checks were also carried out on beaches after local officials complained people were defying orders to catch some time in the sun.
Similar shut-in measures have been rolled out in badly hit Spain and France, where helicopters and drones are being deployed to ensure crowds do not gather in parks or along river banks.
Spain saw a sharp spike in deaths again yesterday — a 30 percent rise bringing total fatalities to 1,720 — while France saw its death toll mount to 562 on Saturday.
Photo: EPA-EFE
More than one-third of Americans were meanwhile adjusting to life in various phases of lockdown, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Other parts of the US are expected to ramp up restrictions as well.
New Jersey on Saturday followed several states in telling residents to stay indoors.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the disruption is likely to last for months, not weeks.
The US Food and Drug Administration also approved the first coronavirus test that can be conducted entirely at the point of care for a patient — and deliver results in 45 minutes.
The pandemic has bludgeoned global stock markets, and the US — the world’s biggest economy — is preparing a huge emergency stimulus package that could top US$1 trillion.
Several European countries have already announced their own stimulus packages to stave off economic collapse.
The coronavirus has infected more than 1,100 across Africa too, where healthcare systems are limited and social distancing measures are difficult in crowded cities.
The Middle East also remains on high alert, but Iran, which reported 129 deaths yesterday, has refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy restrictions.
El Salvador joined several central and South American countries in imposing quarantine measures on Saturday, as Colombia announced its first COVID-19 death.
TOUGHER RULES: People who travel to places under warning notices risk having to pay for testing and treatment if they contract COVID-19, and having their names made public The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the travel notice for 42 countries and one area in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and northern Africa to a level 3 “warning,” and reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the global COVID-19 pandemic has changed drastically in the past few days, and the eight new cases — raising the nation’s total to 67 — were all people who had just returned to Taiwan. Case No. 60 traveled on their own to Italy, Greece and Germany; No. 61
WARNING: It was the first time Chinese warplanes were spotted close to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone at night, before Taiwanese F-16 jets drove them away The air force on Monday scrambled to warn off approaching Chinese jets, the first time they were spotted near Taiwan’s air space at night, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan has repeatedly said that China has stepped up its drills near the nation when it should be focusing its efforts on combating the spread of COVID-19. An unspecified number of Chinese J-11 fighters and KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the waters southwest of Taiwan for nighttime exercises, the ministry said late on Monday. They came close to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone at about 7pm, ministry spokesman
IN IT TOGETHER: ’Academia Sinica’s achievements and expertise are impressive... The United States can benefit greatly,’ the American institute in Taiwan said Taiwan and the US are to combat the COVID-19 pandemic together, with the partnership including medicine development, contact tracing technology and the exchange of medical supplies, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a joint statement yesterday. The statement, signed by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), said: “To further strengthen US-Taiwan consultation and cooperation on combating the COVID-19 virus, which originated in Wuhan, both sides will seek to share best practices and cooperate on a range of activities.” Following the AIT’s statement on Sunday, which said that both
HOME COMFORTS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung urged people not to put themselves and others in Taiwan at risk by making unnecessary trips overseas The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, all Taiwanese who have returned from overseas, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 77. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said six of the new cases had joined tour groups to other nations, while the other four traveled overseas on their own. The 68th, 69th, 70th and 73rd cases were in a tour group that visited Turkey from March 4 to Friday last week — the same group as four confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday, Chen said,