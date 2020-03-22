North Korea yesterday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang as the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Korean military condemned the launches as “extremely inappropriate given the difficult situation the world is experiencing due to COVID-19... We urge them to stop immediately.”
North Korea has not reported any cases of the novel coronavirus.
Photo: EPA-EFE / Korean Central News Agency
However, there has been widespread speculation that the virus has reached the isolated nation, and health experts have said that it could devastate the country, given its weak medical infrastructure and widespread malnutrition.
The Japanese Ministry of Defense also confirmed the North Korean launches.
For decades, North Korea’s leadership has faced international criticism for prioritizing spending on its military and nuclear weapons programs instead of providing for the population — even during times of famine.
Pyongyang considers its military development necessary for security in the face of what it describes as US aggression. North Korea is under multiple sets of punishing sanctions over its weapons programs.
Hopes for a thaw after meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump were dented as they failed to produce any substantial progress on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
Pyongyang has since continued to refine its military capabilities, analysts have said.
With the latest launch, Pyongyang “continues an international strategy of trying to normalize its missile tests,” Seoul-based Ewha Womans University professor Leif-Eric Easley told reporters.
Shortly before the launch, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the rubber-stamp North Korean Supreme People’s Assembly would convene on April 10.
The event would involve gathering nearly 700 officials in one place, analysts said.
Such events have been banned in many parts of the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“North Korea would not risk holding such a large-scale national political event if the regime was not confident about preventing or containing the spread of the virus,” specialist Web site NK News senior analyst Rachel Minyoung Lee told reporters.
Earlier this month, Kim sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in offering “comfort” as Seoul battled what was the worst outbreak of the virus outside China at the time.
South Korea has since largely brought the contagion under control.
Kim oversaw an “artillery fire competition” among combined units of the army on Friday, KCNA said yesterday, releasing photographs of him with military officers — none of them wearing masks.
However, despite North Korea’s decision to go ahead with its legislative session, Pyongyang’s “draconian restrictions on movement, mask-wearing propaganda, public punishment of ‘corrupt’ elites violating quarantine efforts and rush to build medical facilities suggest COVID-19 has penetrated the country,” Easley said.
“Pyongyang is likely struggling with a coronavirus crisis on a national scale,” he said.
