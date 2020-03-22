Hundreds of millions of people worldwide began the weekend under lockdown, as the global death toll from COVID-19 accelerated sharply and the WHO warned young people that they are “not invincible.”
The pandemic has completely upended lives across the planet, sharply restricting the movement of huge populations, shutting down schools and businesses, and forcing millions to work from home — while many have lost their livelihoods entirely.
While US President Donald Trump insisted that the US was “winning” the war against the virus, states dramatically ramped up restrictions, with New York and Illinois joining California in ordering residents to stay home.
Photo: AFP
The virus death toll surged past 11,000 worldwide, with 4,000 alone in worst-hit Italy, where the daily number of fatalities has shot up relentlessly over the past week.
While older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions have been the hardest hit by the virus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that young people were also vulnerable.
“Today I have a message for young people: You are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks — or even kill you,” Tedros said.
“Even if you don’t get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else,” he said.
Across Europe, governments continued to rigorously enforce lockdown measures as the continent’s most celebrated boulevards and squares remained silent and empty even as warmer spring weather arrived.
Italy on Friday reported its worst single day, adding another 627 fatalities and taking its reported total to 4,032.
The country of 60 million now accounts for 36 percent of the world’s coronavirus deaths and its death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed infections is significantly higher than in most other nations.
France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have told people to stay at home, threatening fines in some cases, while Bavaria became the first region in Germany to order a lockdown.
Britain, falling in line with its neighbors in the EU, also announced tougher restrictions, telling pubs, restaurants and theaters to close and promising to help cover the wages of affected workers.
With virus fears gripping the US, its largest state, California — with more 1,000 cases and 19 deaths — on Thursday told its 40 million residents to stay at home.
New York state, which has reported more than 7,000 cases and 39 deaths, followed suit on Friday, ordering its nearly 20 million residents to do the same from tonight.
Trump applauded the New York and California decisions, but said that he did not think a nationwide lockdown was needed.
“Those are really two hotbeds,” Trump said. “I don’t think we’ll ever find [a US-wide lockdown] necessary.”
Shortly after the president spoke, the governors of Illinois and Connecticut ordered residents to stay at home.
The restrictions imposed in seven states cover about 100 million people, with the US’ three most populous cities — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — under lockdown.
Meanwhile, a staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the point man for Washington’s response to the outbreak, tested positive for the coronavirus.
France said that more than 4,000 people were fined on the first day of confinement and ministers described those breaking the rules as “idiots.”
Europe now accounts for more than half of the world’s fatalities linked to COVID-19.
