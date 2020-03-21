US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday presented a US$1 trillion emergency relief package to combat the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.
The Republican-drafted bill, which if passed would be one of the largest federal economic interventions in US history, must now be examined by Senate Democrats before a date for a vote can be set.
“This legislation takes bold action on four major priorities that are extremely urgent and very necessary,” McConnell told the Senate.
“First, direct financial help for the American people. Second, rapid relief for small businesses and their employees,” he said. “Third, significant steps to stabilize our economy and protect jobs. And, fourth, more support for the brave healthcare professionals and the patients who are fighting the coronavirus on the front lines.”
If and when it clears the Senate, the measure must then be passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives before being signed into law by US President Donald Trump.
McConnell urged Democrats and the White House to get on board quickly.
“I hope this bold new proposal will find a similar degree of bipartisan respect and mutual urgency on the other side of the aisle and across the Capitol,” he said.
Negotiations with Democrats were set to start yesterday, but could take time.
Democrats want the government to cut checks and send them directly to affected Americans, “putting money directly into the hands of those who need it most,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.
“We are beginning to review Senator McConnell’s proposal and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,” Schumer and Pelosi said.
The nation’s first large-scale emergency drill to test disease prevention and control measures for a possible community transmission of COVID-19 was yesterday held in Yangbei Community (央北社區) in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) served as the drill commander, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) — who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) — and CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) attended the one-and-a-half-hour operation. A total of 450 people, including city government officials, healthcare workers, military personnel and community volunteers, participated in the drill. Four scenarios were simulated, with
Apple Inc is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, chief executive officer Tim Cook has said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect
‘EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE’: The US and Taiwan would work to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines to fight the viral pandemic, the AIT said The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday said that it would boost cooperation with Taiwan on the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The US’ de facto embassy said in a statement that it would enhance consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “Taiwan has extensive experience in the prevention of infectious diseases and its record in managing the Wuhan coronavirus has been well noted. The United States and Taiwan will share best practices and both sides will also endeavor to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines and medicine related
TOUGHER RULES: People who travel to places under warning notices risk having to pay for testing and treatment if they contract COVID-19, and having their names made public The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the travel notice for 42 countries and one area in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and northern Africa to a level 3 “warning,” and reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the global COVID-19 pandemic has changed drastically in the past few days, and the eight new cases — raising the nation’s total to 67 — were all people who had just returned to Taiwan. Case No. 60 traveled on their own to Italy, Greece and Germany; No. 61