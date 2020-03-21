Virus Outbreak: US Senate unveils US$1 trillion virus relief package

AFP, WASHINGTON





US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday presented a US$1 trillion emergency relief package to combat the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

The Republican-drafted bill, which if passed would be one of the largest federal economic interventions in US history, must now be examined by Senate Democrats before a date for a vote can be set.

“This legislation takes bold action on four major priorities that are extremely urgent and very necessary,” McConnell told the Senate.

People walk past a health advisory on stopping the spread of COVID-19 in South Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“First, direct financial help for the American people. Second, rapid relief for small businesses and their employees,” he said. “Third, significant steps to stabilize our economy and protect jobs. And, fourth, more support for the brave healthcare professionals and the patients who are fighting the coronavirus on the front lines.”

If and when it clears the Senate, the measure must then be passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives before being signed into law by US President Donald Trump.

McConnell urged Democrats and the White House to get on board quickly.

“I hope this bold new proposal will find a similar degree of bipartisan respect and mutual urgency on the other side of the aisle and across the Capitol,” he said.

Negotiations with Democrats were set to start yesterday, but could take time.

Democrats want the government to cut checks and send them directly to affected Americans, “putting money directly into the hands of those who need it most,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.

“We are beginning to review Senator McConnell’s proposal and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,” Schumer and Pelosi said.