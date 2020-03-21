All 40 million residents of California on Thursday were ordered to stay at home indefinitely in a bid to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in the most populous state of the US.
The statewide directive, which California Governor Gavin Newsom said was to go into effect “this evening [Thursday],” is the most dramatic containment measure yet by a US state.
“There is a recognition of our interdependence that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” Newsom said.
Photo: AFP
No end date was set for the measure, as the pandemic is a “dynamic situation,” he said.
California has been among the worst-hit states, with at least 18 confirmed deaths so far, Johns Hopkins University data showed.
About 1,000 Californians have tested positive.
Although a mandatory executive order, it would likely not be enforced by police, Newsom said.
“People I think recognize the need to do more, and to meet this moment, and people will self-regulate their behavior,” he said.
Essential jobs and tasks such as grocery shopping would be exempt, Newsom added.
“We want people to go to essential jobs — we want people to deal with their essentials in a thoughtful and judicious way,” he said.
Gas stations, pharmacies, banks and laundry services all count as “critical infrastructure” and would remain open.
Restaurants could still provide takeout and delivery, while food banks would also still operate.
In a letter to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday requesting federal help, Newsom had warned that cases were doubling every four days in some parts of California.
“We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period,” he wrote.
The new stay-at-home order is intended to reduce that figure, he said on Thursday.
“The point of the stay-at-home order is to make those numbers move — to bend that curve,” Newsom said. “That means that projection no longer becomes a reality because we changed our behavior.”
Under the projections, the state would have a shortfall of about 10,000 hospital beds, Newsom said.
In addition to the isolation order, university dormitories, hotels and motels were being leased to provide more space.
Newsom on Thursday also wrote a letter to the US Congress requesting “more than US$1 billion in initial funding” for California to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we’re to be criticized at this moment, let us be criticized for taking this moment seriously,” he wrote. “That is, being criticized for going full force and meeting this virus head on. It’s time for all of us to recognize, as individuals and as a community, we need to do more.”
The nation’s first large-scale emergency drill to test disease prevention and control measures for a possible community transmission of COVID-19 was yesterday held in Yangbei Community (央北社區) in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) served as the drill commander, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) — who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) — and CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) attended the one-and-a-half-hour operation. A total of 450 people, including city government officials, healthcare workers, military personnel and community volunteers, participated in the drill. Four scenarios were simulated, with
Apple Inc is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, chief executive officer Tim Cook has said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect
‘EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE’: The US and Taiwan would work to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines to fight the viral pandemic, the AIT said The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday said that it would boost cooperation with Taiwan on the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The US’ de facto embassy said in a statement that it would enhance consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “Taiwan has extensive experience in the prevention of infectious diseases and its record in managing the Wuhan coronavirus has been well noted. The United States and Taiwan will share best practices and both sides will also endeavor to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines and medicine related
TOUGHER RULES: People who travel to places under warning notices risk having to pay for testing and treatment if they contract COVID-19, and having their names made public The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the travel notice for 42 countries and one area in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and northern Africa to a level 3 “warning,” and reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the global COVID-19 pandemic has changed drastically in the past few days, and the eight new cases — raising the nation’s total to 67 — were all people who had just returned to Taiwan. Case No. 60 traveled on their own to Italy, Greece and Germany; No. 61