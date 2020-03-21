Virus Outbreak: All 40m Californians ordered to stay home

‘BEND THAT CURVE’: California Governor Gavin Newsom said the stay-at-home order aims to make a dire projection no longer the reality as people’s behavior has changed

AFP, LOS ANGELES





All 40 million residents of California on Thursday were ordered to stay at home indefinitely in a bid to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in the most populous state of the US.

The statewide directive, which California Governor Gavin Newsom said was to go into effect “this evening [Thursday],” is the most dramatic containment measure yet by a US state.

“There is a recognition of our interdependence that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” Newsom said.

A man walks past a closed movie theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

No end date was set for the measure, as the pandemic is a “dynamic situation,” he said.

California has been among the worst-hit states, with at least 18 confirmed deaths so far, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

About 1,000 Californians have tested positive.

Although a mandatory executive order, it would likely not be enforced by police, Newsom said.

“People I think recognize the need to do more, and to meet this moment, and people will self-regulate their behavior,” he said.

Essential jobs and tasks such as grocery shopping would be exempt, Newsom added.

“We want people to go to essential jobs — we want people to deal with their essentials in a thoughtful and judicious way,” he said.

Gas stations, pharmacies, banks and laundry services all count as “critical infrastructure” and would remain open.

Restaurants could still provide takeout and delivery, while food banks would also still operate.

In a letter to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday requesting federal help, Newsom had warned that cases were doubling every four days in some parts of California.

“We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period,” he wrote.

The new stay-at-home order is intended to reduce that figure, he said on Thursday.

“The point of the stay-at-home order is to make those numbers move — to bend that curve,” Newsom said. “That means that projection no longer becomes a reality because we changed our behavior.”

Under the projections, the state would have a shortfall of about 10,000 hospital beds, Newsom said.

In addition to the isolation order, university dormitories, hotels and motels were being leased to provide more space.

Newsom on Thursday also wrote a letter to the US Congress requesting “more than US$1 billion in initial funding” for California to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we’re to be criticized at this moment, let us be criticized for taking this moment seriously,” he wrote. “That is, being criticized for going full force and meeting this virus head on. It’s time for all of us to recognize, as individuals and as a community, we need to do more.”