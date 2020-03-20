The central bank yesterday cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low to help ease the financial burden on households and companies affected by the rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide.
The move, pre-emptive in nature, brings the bank’s rediscount rate to 1.125 percent, lower than the level seen during the global financial crisis in 2008, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told a media briefing.
“The rate cut is not intended to stimulate economic growth, but aims to lower the financial burden on households and companies, so they will not run into a credit crunch,” Yang said.
Photo: CNA
Toward that end, the central bank is also to inject NT$200 billion (US$6.56 billion) in liquidity into the market, and ensure that the money reaches small and medium-sized firms strained for cash, he said.
“We will meet with domestic lenders to discuss lending details,” Yang said, adding that quantitative measures by other central banks have not been effective in arriving at targeted users.
The funds are likely to take the form of short-term loans at preferential interest rates, he said.
Separately yesterday evening, the National Stabilization Fund announced that it would step in to shore up local shares after the TAIEX tumbled another 5.83 percent, or 537.33 points, to close at 8,681.34.
The main board has shed 30 percent since late January as investors have turned to cash.
Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) has said that the state-owned NT$500 billion fund could help stabilize the market one or two weeks after stepping in.
It is the first time the central bank has cut interest rates in 14 quarters. The move came after global peers embarked on aggressive monetary easing to mitigate pandemic pains.
Yang said that he shared the urgency for central banks to take “quick and bold” measures, but he questioned the wisdom of making drastic rate cuts in emergency meetings.
“That might scare the market instead, which happened to Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to nearly zero in two surprise cuts this month,” Yang said.
The central bank has a mechanism in place to make quick response measures, if necessary, he said.
The monetary policymaker also slashed its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 1.92 percent, from a 2.6 percent increase it projected in December last year.
The forecast did not take into consideration an extra NT$40 billion aid fund, which is to be disbursed over the next 12 months, Yang said.
The projection is based on the virus crisis persisting through June, he said.
A global recession is looming, Yang said, citing international research bodies.
An American man was yesterday confirmed as Taiwan’s 50th COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that it would consider placing certain US states on the nation’s travel advisory list. The coronavirus outbreak in the US has almost reached “a critical point” and Taiwan could issue a travel warning for the US, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. However, due to the size of the US, the center would issue the advisories at the state or regional level, he added. Chen did not answer media queries on whether the US capital, Washington, and
The nation’s first large-scale emergency drill to test disease prevention and control measures for a possible community transmission of COVID-19 was yesterday held in Yangbei Community (央北社區) in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) served as the drill commander, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) — who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) — and CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) attended the one-and-a-half-hour operation. A total of 450 people, including city government officials, healthcare workers, military personnel and community volunteers, participated in the drill. Four scenarios were simulated, with
Apple Inc is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, chief executive officer Tim Cook has said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect
‘EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE’: The US and Taiwan would work to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines to fight the viral pandemic, the AIT said The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday said that it would boost cooperation with Taiwan on the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The US’ de facto embassy said in a statement that it would enhance consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “Taiwan has extensive experience in the prevention of infectious diseases and its record in managing the Wuhan coronavirus has been well noted. The United States and Taiwan will share best practices and both sides will also endeavor to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines and medicine related