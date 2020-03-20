Virus Outbreak: Bank cuts rate to new low

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The central bank yesterday cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low to help ease the financial burden on households and companies affected by the rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide.

The move, pre-emptive in nature, brings the bank’s rediscount rate to 1.125 percent, lower than the level seen during the global financial crisis in 2008, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told a media briefing.

“The rate cut is not intended to stimulate economic growth, but aims to lower the financial burden on households and companies, so they will not run into a credit crunch,” Yang said.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long speaks about an interest rate cut to ease the financial burden of households and companies hit by COVID-19 at a media briefing in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Toward that end, the central bank is also to inject NT$200 billion (US$6.56 billion) in liquidity into the market, and ensure that the money reaches small and medium-sized firms strained for cash, he said.

“We will meet with domestic lenders to discuss lending details,” Yang said, adding that quantitative measures by other central banks have not been effective in arriving at targeted users.

The funds are likely to take the form of short-term loans at preferential interest rates, he said.

Separately yesterday evening, the National Stabilization Fund announced that it would step in to shore up local shares after the TAIEX tumbled another 5.83 percent, or 537.33 points, to close at 8,681.34.

The main board has shed 30 percent since late January as investors have turned to cash.

Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) has said that the state-owned NT$500 billion fund could help stabilize the market one or two weeks after stepping in.

It is the first time the central bank has cut interest rates in 14 quarters. The move came after global peers embarked on aggressive monetary easing to mitigate pandemic pains.

Yang said that he shared the urgency for central banks to take “quick and bold” measures, but he questioned the wisdom of making drastic rate cuts in emergency meetings.

“That might scare the market instead, which happened to Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to nearly zero in two surprise cuts this month,” Yang said.

The central bank has a mechanism in place to make quick response measures, if necessary, he said.

The monetary policymaker also slashed its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 1.92 percent, from a 2.6 percent increase it projected in December last year.

The forecast did not take into consideration an extra NT$40 billion aid fund, which is to be disbursed over the next 12 months, Yang said.

The projection is based on the virus crisis persisting through June, he said.

A global recession is looming, Yang said, citing international research bodies.