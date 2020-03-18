EU leaders were yesterday set to hold their second summit in two weeks in a fresh attempt to forge a joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Europe takes over from China as the front line in the fight against a disease claiming thousands of lives.
The virus case count in Europe has climbed to more than 50,000 and more than 2,000 people have died. The inexorable spread of the disease has roiled markets and sown public fear, but nervous governments have introduced quick-fix measures — partial border closures or quarantine — with little consultation.
After Italy, ground zero in Europe’s battle with COVID-19, Spain and now France have imposed lockdowns, confining people to their homes except for urgent business, such as buying food or heading to any hospital that might still have the capacity to treat them.
Photo: Reuters
Seven countries have informed the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, that they have reintroduced ID checks inside Europe’s passport-free Schengen Area. Among them are Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland, which all took unilateral action to halt the influx of migrants in 2015.
Indeed, it is a similar challenge that leaders are grappling with as they confront the coronavirus — how to ensure that the fraying solidarity among partners in the same European club does not completely unravel as the crisis deepens.
Asked on Monday whether Europe can ever return to real ID-check free travel after this, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “I hope so, but it’s been shown that coordination didn’t work well everywhere the way one would have hoped.”
The main problem confronting the leaders, as they meet in a virtual online videoconference from their offices in the bloc’s 27 capitals, is to halt the arrival of more virus cases, coordinate any border closures and guarantee that vital medical equipment and food can reach those in need.
They are expected to endorse a 30-day travel ban on people wanting to come to Europe for tourism or non-essential business. Long-term EU residents, diplomats and members of European families would be exempt. Healthcare and transport workers could escape the ban, too.
Separately, so-called “green lanes” would be set up at the internal borders of the 26 Schengen countries, allowing fast-track access for trucks ferrying essential supplies to defy the traffic jams that have begun forming at some crossing points.
EU Council President Charles Michel, who was to chair the summit, said the aim was “to reduce unnecessary movement, but at the same time to ensure the movement of merchandise, of goods, so that we can guarantee as much as possible the integrity of the single market, guarantee the deliveries that are needed.”
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday issued a level 2 “alert” travel notice for eight European and two Middle Eastern countries, as well as a level 1 “watch” notice for 16 other European countries as it confirmed a new case of COVID-19 infection in a Taiwanese woman who on Sunday returned from the UK. The coronavirus outbreak in Europe is getting worse, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The CECC had already issued a level 3 “warning” travel notice — avoid all nonessential travel — for Italy and a level 2 “alert” notice —
UNNECESSARY? Chinese officials said passengers on the first flight did not need protective gear, but crew on a later flight on a Chinese airline were properly equipped A China Airlines (中華航空) charter flight to evacuate Taiwanese stranded in China on Tuesday was delayed by Chinese authorities, who unilaterally attempted to make last-minute changes to the passenger manifest, an anonymous source said yesterday. Just before the flight was scheduled to depart Hubei Province at 5pm, Chinese authorities attempted to add 30 passengers not on the original manifest, saying that there was “enough room in the cabin,” the source said. They also refused to let passengers don protective clothing, saying it was “unnecessary,” the source said. The two maneuvers caused the flight to be delayed until 9:46pm, as the Central Epidemic Command
TAKE YOUR TIME: The health minister said people should not rush to order masks, as they would have until Thursday next week before orders are fulfilled Foreigners working or living in Taiwan must have a National Health Insurance (NHI) card and register it before they can preorder masks on the government’s online system, officials said yesterday, as the new system began a week-long trial. Foreigners must have an NHI card to use the mask preorder system, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, when asked whether foreigners working or living in the nation would be able to preorder masks online. Those who access the system via the NHI Administration mobile app (全民健保行動快易通) must properly register their
An American man was yesterday confirmed as Taiwan’s 50th COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that it would consider placing certain US states on the nation’s travel advisory list. The coronavirus outbreak in the US has almost reached “a critical point” and Taiwan could issue a travel warning for the US, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. However, due to the size of the US, the center would issue the advisories at the state or regional level, he added. Chen did not answer media queries on whether the US capital, Washington, and