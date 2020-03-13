The WHO on Wednesday called the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, issuing a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to “alarming levels of inaction.”
The call came as Europe faced a mounting number of cases — including a slew of new countries clocking first deaths — prompting governments to roll out increasingly tough measures to slow the rapid spread of the virus.
The number of cases across the globe has risen to more than 124,000 with 4,500 deaths, including a jump in fatalities, particularly in Iran and Italy.
Photo: EPA
The majority of cases have been in China, where the outbreak first emerged in December last year, but as the number of new infections has steadied in the country, hot spots have emerged elsewhere — namely Italy, Iran and Spain.
“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, adding that the declaration would not change the organization’s response to the outbreak.
“We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction,” he said.
He did not single out any nations for not doing enough — or what further measures were needed.
Instead, he called on “countries to take urgent and aggressive action.”
Signs of a widening European crisis emerged on Wednesday, with Ireland, Albania, Belgium, Sweden and Bulgaria registering their first deaths. The surge brought Europe’s total number of cases to more than 22,000, with 930 deaths.
Millions of people in Italy are grappling with a nationwide clampdown that has emptied streets, shuttered shops and disrupted train and air travel.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that Italy would shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops to curb the disease.
Factories and other big businesses can remain open as long as they adopt “appropriate security measures to prevent contagion,” Conte said
His government vowed to spend up to 25 billion euros (US$28 billion) to help contain fallout from the pandemic, including cash injections for hard-hit hotels and restaurants, and allowing families to suspend some mortgage payments.
Even places with no significant outbreaks like Poland and Ukraine announced school closures and other restrictive measures.
Austria said that it would shut museums and halt train services to and from Italy.
In the Middle East, hard-hit Iran reported 63 new deaths, its highest single-day toll, which brought total fatalities to 354. It has yet to impose quarantines, but has closed schools, universities and hotels, and called on people not to travel.
Tedros said Iran, which has 9,000 cases, was “doing its best” to control the spread of the virus, but that it needed more supplies to cope.
Elsewhere in the region, Kuwait said that it was suspending all commercial flights in and out of the country, after it and other Persian Gulf nations had already adopted travel restrictions.
Offering a sliver of hope to the rest of the world, China again announced negligible new daily infections and only a relatively small number of deaths. Some businesses in China’s Hubei Province — where the virus was first detected in December — were told they could restart work, reducing fears of a prolonged disruption of supply chains.
However, China remains the worst-affected country with more than 80,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 deaths.
Disruption to supply chains from China, flagging demand and wildly fluctuating stock markets have sparked a series of profit warnings from companies and pushed governments into action.
The UK promised US$39 billion in fiscal stimulus and the Bank of England slashed its main interest rate to 0.25 percent following a similar move by the US Federal Reserve last week, intended to make borrowing cheaper and boost economic activity.
