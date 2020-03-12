Former US vice president Joe Biden moved a giant step closer to a November showdown with US President Donald Trump after notching up big primary wins on Tuesday over US Senator Bernie Sanders, the sole remaining serious contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Biden, 77, scored a resounding win in Michigan, where Sanders, 78, had hoped to make a stand.
He also cruised to victory in Missouri, Idaho and Mississippi, three of the other five states to vote on Tuesday.
Photo: Bloomberg
The six-state contest, coming a week after his strong Super Tuesday performance, demonstrated that Biden’s once shambolic campaign is gathering strength.
Addressing supporters in Philadelphia as his victory took shape, Biden struck a presidential tone as he declared on national television that he would lead “a comeback for the soul of this nation.”
“Tonight we’re a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House,” he said.
Biden reached out to his rival Sanders and his supporters, telling them “we share a common goal.”
“Together we’ll defeat Donald Trump,” he said.
Biden’s huge victory in Mississippi, where he won about 80 percent of the vote, reflected his popularity among strategically vital African-American voters.
He defeated Sanders by 25 percentage points in Missouri.
His win in Michigan, the Midwestern industrial state, which could be a key battleground in November, was a major setback for Sanders, who narrowly beat former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton there four years ago.
Sanders won in North Dakota with 53 percent of the vote to 40 for Biden. A sixth Democratic nomination contest, in Washington state, was still too close to call.
Barring surprises, Biden now has a clear path to becoming the Democratic standard bearer in a potentially bruising and deeply divisive matchup with Trump.
The main question remaining is whether Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist, will fight to the bitter end, as he did four years ago against Clinton, or bow out early.
Sanders did not immediately address Tuesday’s results.
However, his press secretary said that he had no intention of pulling out, touting Sunday’s next debate as a chance for the US to “see Biden defend his ideas or lack thereof.”
However, US Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who is one of Sanders’ most high-profile supporters, said that there was no “sugarcoating” the results.
“Tonight’s a tough night,” she said.
