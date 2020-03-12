Italians yesterday braced for a second day of national lockdown after a sharp spike in coronavirus-related deaths, as the US National Guard deployed in New York to contain the disease.
Europe’s hardest-hit country said that the death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday rose by one-third to 631, with the surging epidemic playing havoc with global sporting, cultural and political events.
While authorities in China, where the outbreak began, have declared it “basically curbed,” cases are multiplying worldwide, sparking panic buying in shops, and wild swings on financial markets.
COVID-19 has now claimed its first victim in Central America, with a 64-year-old man dying in Panama on Tuesday.
The coronavirus is infecting all walks of life, including politics, with Democratic presidential hopefuls US Senator Bernie Sanders and former US vice president Joe Biden canceling campaign rallies and British Undersecretary of State for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety Nadine Dorries saying that she had tested positive for the disease.
Amid criticism of the US authorities’ response, New York deployed US National Guard units for the first time during the crisis to help contain the spread of the disease from an infection-hit suburb.
“It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster in the country. This is literally a matter of life and death,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
“People are scared, it’s an unusual situation to be in,” said Miles Goldberg, who runs a bar in New Rochelle, New York.
“It makes people nervous to be around others, it makes people nervous to get inside into businesses and such,” he said.
At least 28 people have died in the US with 1,025 infected, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University — nearly double the 550 total confirmed cases the day before.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has told the 60 million residents of his country that they should travel only for the most urgent work or health reasons, and while squares in Milan and Rome were emptied of their usual bustle and traffic, some residents were uncertain if they could leave their homes for everyday tasks like shopping.
“I don’t know if we can actually get out of Milan. Nobody really seems to know what’s going on,” said Texan tourist Nick Manage, looking lost as he wandered around the northern city’s central train station.
Pope Francis also seemed to muddy the waters, holding a Mass in which he urged priests to go out and visit the sick — something Conte has specifically discouraged.
Italy reported five more deaths on Tuesday from prison riots linked to the new coronavirus that have now officially claimed 12 lives over three days.
The Italian Ministry of Justice has blamed all the deaths on drug overdoses that occurred after prisoners broke into medical storage rooms.
The claim was impossible to immediately verify through independent sources.
COVID-19 infections in Italy have surpassed 10,000.
