Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday made his first visit to Wuhan since a COVID-19 outbreak forced an unprecedented lockdown of the city of 11 million people, in a sign that authorities’ efforts to control the virus are working.
Xi’s arrival came on the same day that Wuhan shut the last of 14 makeshift hospitals opened to manage a surge in coronavirus patients that had overwhelmed the city’s healthcare system, news Web site The Paper reported.
Earlier, China announced that it had just 19 new coronavirus infections on Monday, down from 40 a day earlier.
Photo: AP
That also marked the third straight day of no new domestically transmitted cases in mainland China outside of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, even as the disease spreads rapidly in other countries.
News of Xi’s Wuhan visit gave a lift to Chinese stocks, with the blue-chip index ending the day 2.1 percent higher after falling into negative territory in morning trade.
“It is obvious that Xi could not have visited Wuhan earlier because the risk of him contracting the virus there was initially too high,” said Zhang Ming (張明), a professor at Renmin University in Beijing.
“He is there now to reap the harvest. His being there means the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] may declare victory against the virus soon,” Zhang said.
China came in for criticism at home and globally over its early response to the outbreak, suppressing information and downplaying its risks, but its draconian efforts at control, including the lockdown of Wuhan and Hubei, have been effective at curbing the spread.
Hubei announced yesterday that it would implement a “health code” system to allow people in medium or low-risk areas to start traveling.
During his trip to Wuhan, Xi would “visit and express regards to medical workers, military officers and soldiers, community workers, police officers, officials and volunteers who have been fighting the epidemic on the front line, as well as patients and residents during the inspection,” Xinhua news agency reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far is 80,754. As of Monday, there were 69 imported cases.
Chinese authorities have ramped up warnings about the risks from foreigners and Chinese nationals traveling to China from viral hot spots abroad, such as Iran and Italy.
Globally, more than 114,300 people have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 4,000 have died, a Reuters tally of government announcements found.
