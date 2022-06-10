Movie review: Phil’s Journey

A New Zealand man retraces his steps in Taiwan searching for his lost son 20 years ago in this moving, compelling tale about the journey and the people he met

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





The audience finds out in the opening scene of Phil’s Journey (費爾的旅程) that protagonist Phil Tchernegovski never finds his son. Reuben went missing in 1998 while hiking in the Alishan area, and his father’s ordeal searching for him received much public and media attention.

So why make a documentary about it now? Why bring up old trauma if there haven’t been any further developments over the past two decades? It turns out that as painful as losing a child is, Phil’s time here was quite cathartic and soul-changing as he received an outpouring of local support and made numerous lifelong friends who helped him come to terms with the tragedy.

Director Chen Yeong-rury (陳勇瑞) chanced upon a story about Phil in a book in 2011, and got in touch with him years later. When Phil questioned his motives, Chen convinced him by telling him he wanted to “visualize the beauty of fatherly love” and “document the kindness of the Taiwanese people.” The first part is obviously powerful material, but the latter just feels like yet another attempt at national self-promotion.

Phil Tchernegovski is pictured with his Tsou vest given to him by his close friend Mo’o, whom he met while searching for his son on Alishan. Photo courtesy of Greener Grass Production

After the initial bit introducing Reuben, Phil’s Journey is no longer about the destination. While Reuben’s fate looms, it’s about modern-day Phil retracing his steps during his prolonged stay, and him expressing his love and gratitude for the people he met along the way. It’s a moving and captivating story, and Phil is quite a character with a unique way of speaking and explaining things; unassuming but full of emotion and driven by a father’s love.

Perhaps it’s because Phil is an artist who worked with deaf people, he has an uncanny ability to bond with locals despite language barriers. Many of the people he meets are quite the personalities too, and their emotional, joyous reunions prevent things from getting too sad.

The editing flows well for the most part, but there are several things that are confusing. For example, it feels like Phil just made one big trip to Taiwan, but actually he’s describing parts of six different journeys between 1998 and 2002, including one trip when he helped the indigenous Thao people rebuild after the 921 earthquake. This is not made apparent in any way.

Phil Tchernegovski and mountain rescuer Mr Jian reunite after 20 years. Photo courtesy of Greener Grass Production

Phil briefly mentions that Reuben is part-Maori, thus it made sense for him to end up in the purported Austronesian homeland of Taiwan. What about Phil? Reuben’s mother is never mentioned, and while Phil wears an indigenous Tsou vest given to him by his close friend Mo’o during much of the film, this connection is never further explored. Phil also thanks in particular the Hakka people in one scene, but there’s no mention of the Hakka anywhere else.

There are many small details that make the story charming, such as a song by Jody Chiang (江蕙) that helped soothe Phil’s grief, and examples of his art, which he made about his journey. It’s just a shame that the documentary doesn’t include more of these.

Although it’s true Phil had an incredible experience and met some amazing people here, but he repeatedly generalizes by saying he loves all Taiwanese — in one scene he specifically says all 23 million of them. Chen could have edited it further to avoid falling into the annoyingly overused “Taiwanese are the friendliest people in the world” trope.

Phil Tchernegovski helps the people of Puli rebuild after the 921 Earthquake. Photo courtesy of Greener Grass Production

If Chen wants foreign viewers to engage with the story, he needs to fix the English subtitles, which are thoroughly riddled with errors — including when Phil is speaking. It’s distracting, and even more inexcusable as the film features a native English-speaking protagonist and was partially shot in an English-speaking country. Was there not a single person who could look at them?