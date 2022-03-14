Ukrainian embassy head urges Australia to expel Russian ambassador

Volodymyr Shalkivskyi says he cannot be ‘diplomatically polite’ while his parents spend their nights in a bomb shelter

By Daniel Hurst / The Guardian





The head of Ukraine’s embassy in Australia says he cannot remain “diplomatically polite” when his parents spend their nights in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, and has called for the Russian ambassador to be expelled.

Volodymyr Shalkivskyi issued the plea to the Australian government as he spoke about how his parents, aged in their 70s, had rebuffed suggestions to flee Ukraine’s capital and were now asking for molotov cocktail recipes.

“They’re making sandwiches [for] our military and they spend the nights in bomb shelters,” Shalkivskyi, the charge d’affaires at Ukraine’s embassy in Australia, said on Thursday.

A woman makes a call on Tuesday last week to relatives in a underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv. Photo: AFP

“As my father told me, two nights in a bomb shelter is enough to completely change any pro-Russian sentiment that you have in your heart.”

Shalkivskyi also relayed a message he had received from his mother, 73, after she looked out from the balcony on the seventh floor of her apartment building in northern Kyiv.

“‘I think it’s a good position. Can you send me a recipe of molotov cocktail?’”

The Australian government has ratcheted up sanctions against Russian political, military and business figures over the invasion of Ukraine, but has stopped short of expelling Russian diplomats at this stage saying it wants to keep open lines of communication.

Shalkivskyi told the National Press Club in Canberra countries including Australia needed to “use all means that we have in our disposal in order to fight back.”

He said while in his line of work he usually stuck with “diplomatic narratives,” children had died in shelling.

“I am not in the position to be diplomatically polite. Having my parents in bomb shelters, it makes you kind of more decisive,” Shalkivskyi said.

“Yes, I’d like Russian ambassador to be expelled. I’d like to have a boycott of all Russian supply routes and services in Australia. I’d like to stop any shipping companies to enter territorial waters. I’d like Australia to join the fight in countering Russian propaganda.”

The comments came after Ukrainian authorities said Russian bombs had “completely destroyed” a hospital in Mariupol. Local authorities said at least 17 people had been wounded in the shelling of the complex, which has children’s and maternity wards.

In January, the Russian ambassador to Australia, Alexey Pavlovsky, gave a lengthy press conference in Canberra in which he denied the buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine was a sign of aggression.

Since then, the Russian embassy in Canberra has repeated the line that Russia is engaged in a military operation to “demilitarize” Ukraine.

Shalkivskyi said Putin had made a number of miscalculations, including whether the west was divided and how quickly Russian forces could capture Kyiv.

He said Ukraine was engaging in dialogue with Russia, but would not surrender its freedom.

“We belong to the European family and there is no way we will give up,” he said.

Shalkivskyi said he had received calls from Australians seeking to join Ukraine’s foreign legion of volunteers to fight against Russian forces, but he did not know how many had actually traveled to the country.

The Australian government has cautioned citizens against traveling to Ukraine to fight on either side, saying it would be dangerous and legally ambiguous.

Shalkivskyi said he understood that the first shipment of supplies that left Australia bound for Ukraine last week was “non-lethal equipment.”

The Australian government has pledged US$70 million in lethal military aid and Shalkivskyi said he understood that aspect would largely be coordinated by NATO.