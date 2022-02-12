Zhang Shaoge wants to get married, but after struggling to meet the right woman through friends and work — he has put his heart in the hands of China’s Communist Party.
As concerns grow over the nation’s falling birth and marriage rates, and the knock-on effect of economic stagnation and an aging workforce, local officials from the CCP’s youth branch are increasingly taking on the role of matchmakers.
Some are organizing more events and introductions for singles struggling to find love.
Photo: AFP
“It’s about time to date and get married at this age. There isn’t anyone suitable around me at the moment, so I wanted to expand my social circle,” 30-year-old Zhang says of his decision to attend an officially-organized event.
Marriage rates have slumped across the nation. 8.14 million couples registered for marriage in 2020 compared with 13.47 million in 2013 according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics(NBS).
Birth rates in the world’s most populous nation plunged to 7.52 births per 1,000 people last year, according to NBS data — the lowest figure since 1949 when Communist China was founded.
Photo: AFP
Due in part to China’s notorious “one-child policy” and a long-standing preference for sons over daughters that led to sex-selective abortions and infanticide, there are tens of millions more men than women.
This gender imbalance for the generation between 1980 and 2016, when the rules were relaxed, is particularly stark in rural areas, adding to a shortage of potential brides.
Zhang, a city-dweller, explains: “I don’t come across many women because of my job.”
He added that he joined the dating event as he is also facing mounting pressure from his family to settle down. He is not alone.
‘MASS MATCHMAKING EVENTS’
More than 100 singles attended a party-backed event in Jinan in China’s eastern province of Shandong. Held in a city park, written profiles of guests detailing ages, fields of work and income were strung up between trees.
A master of ceremonies helped to introduce ice-breaking team games as pop music played in the background.
“I feel more secure (with official events),” says engineer Li Changle. “There are many matchmaking Web sites, but if you fill in your information, you wind up receiving harassing calls,” the 26-year-old adds.
Another participant Xu Feng, 40, concedes he signed up as his family had been “hurrying” him to get married.
“The older I get, the more pressure there is,” he says.
In Anhui province, local officials have turned to technology to connect young people: they have launched a mini program in China’s ubiquitous social media platform WeChat.
Registered members can view information like a person’s surname, height, company and income.
“If you like someone, you can add them as a friend,” explains Communist Youth League representative Li Heng, adding there were “organizational advantages” to its involvement as their notices can reach singles across major companies and industries.
This youth branch of the CCP has in recent years taken on a “key role in sponsoring mass matchmaking events” said Leta Hong Fincher, author of Betraying Big Brother: The Feminist Awakening in China.
“It’s not just the raw birth rate that the government is concerned about,” she says, adding that authorities target college-educated women with propaganda to encourage them into the “politically stabilizing institution” of marriage in order to ensure a “higher quality population.”
‘CAPPING BRIDE PRICES’
Beijing is unwinding decades of strict family planning controls — announcing last May that couples can have three children — and rolling out cooling-off periods for divorce to slow separations.
But rural matchmakers said the gender imbalance — especially stark in the countryside means love and marriage may be out of reach for some.
“Sometimes it’s beyond a 10-to-one ratio,” says Henan province matchmaker Quan Baoyong of the higher proportion of men.
Officials are prioritizing the issue but campaigns can backfire. Last year, a county’s proposal to urge rural women to stay in their hometowns and marry local bachelors sparked a firestorm of criticism online.
Authorities had to clarify they were not trying to force people to stay.
“If I were in my 20s now... I wouldn’t be looking for a wife,” says delivery driver Zhao Liang, noting that the process was “very materialistic now” compared to when he was married. The CCP is targeting “unhealthy” marriage customs by launching pilot reforms to curb “extravagance” such as costly betrothal gifts. Also known as “bride prices,” they are given by the groom’s family and in some Henan villages can be as high as 160,000 yuan (US$25,034) as the gender imbalance sees families battle for suitable women, according to matchmakers.
Some officials have begun to cap the figure at 66,000 yuan in order to make marriage more affordable in rural areas.
“People want you to have a house and a car, even if there is no betrothal gift. That’s at least 500,000 to 600,000 yuan,” Zhao says.
“For a rural family, it’s not easy.”
Feeling adventurous on Monday afternoon, Emie Lomba opened a ready-to-eat packet of spicy Korean seasoned perilla leaves. She balked at the aftertaste. Feeling bad about just throwing it away, she posted a photo of it on the Buy Nothing Taipei Facebook Group, fully disclosing its condition. She found a taker in just over an hour. “I figured other people would be interested in trying it,” Lomba says, adding that it was her first time donating open food. “I was quite hesitant at first, but I saw some people had donated food they’d either made on their own, or leftovers from a
Ideal for birdwatchers, flower lovers, history buffs, hikers or just those looking to escape the summer heat, the Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area (藤枝國家森林遊樂區) in Kaohsiung has something for everyone. Despite being closed for over 10 years, the facilities are in excellent shape; but don’t wait too long to visit, as there’s no telling when the next big typhoon will close it once again. The park contains almost equal parts primeval forest and reforested areas, with the balance slightly in favor of the former. During the Japanese era, the Tengjhih area was a research forest for Kyoto University, but it experienced
Last month, the Ministry of the Interior announced that last year was the second year since accurate recordkeeping began in which Taiwan’s population was smaller at the end of the year than it was at the start. The decline in 2020 wasn’t considerable, roughly equal to the total number of inhabitants of Rueifang District (瑞芳) in New Taipei City. Last year, however, the country’s population fell by almost 186,000 people to 23.375 million. It’s as if everyone in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) disappeared. This is a downward trend, not a blip. In last year’s Oct. 31 issue, Win
We met when we were five. I don’t know how I would have managed without her.” As children, Barbara Kastelein, from Ashford in Kent, and her best friend, nicknamed “Tulip,” both had alcoholic fathers. Their friendship was an escape from unhappy homes. The best friends are now both 55 and their relationship is as solid as ever. Barbara says they are more like sisters — and still there for each other during tough times. When Barbara’s father died, Tulip drove for hours to be at the funeral and to help Barbara empty her father’s flat. “I can’t imagine life without her,”