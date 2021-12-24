Still haven’t found a place to soak up some holiday cheer? Taipei Next and Top Shelf Games are putting on a Christmas bonanza at Maji Square this weekend with 20 food vendors, craft beer, Christmas cocktails and treats, bands, DJs and most importantly, mulled wine and eggnog.
There will be live music both days, mostly featuring swing, bossa nova and Christmasy tunes. The food line-up features goodies from all around the world —including Venezuela, Russia and India — in addition to burgers, pizza, pasta, vegan morsels and good ol’ Taiwanese tofu pudding (豆花).
One of the highlights, the organizers say, are 16 brand new craft beers imported from Canada’s Russell Brewing Company. The pumpkin pie milkshake IPA surely fits the occasion.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Next
■ Tomorrow and Sunday from noon to 10pm, Maji Square, 1 Yumen St, Taipei City
(台北市中山區玉門街1號)
■ Free admission, visit www.facebook.com/events/891600648211781 for details
Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health.
