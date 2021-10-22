Highlight: Daniel Pearl World Music Day

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





Daniel Pearl World Music Day takes on a special meaning this year as the late journalist’s mother, Ruth Pearl, passed away on July 20 at the age of 85.

After Daniel Pearl was tragically abducted and killed by terrorists in 2002 while working for the Wall Street Journal in Pakistan, Ruth and her husband Judea started the Daniel Pearl Foundation, which seeks to promote cross-cultural understanding through journalism and music — Daniel’s two main passions in life.

“[Ruth] was a tireless champion of human rights, press freedom, and racial harmony,” concert organizer Sean Scanlan says. “We all remember her devotion to making this world a better place for those who often found themselves in difficult, unfair situations.”

Fuzzy Wall is performing tomorrow at Daniel Pearl World Music Day. Photo courtesy of Daniel Pearl World Music Day

Now in its 20th year, Taipei’s longest-running concert will be held at C-Lab and is sponsored by Reporters Without Borders, an organization dedicated to press freedom and the safety of journalists around the world. The programming is eclectic as usual, ranging from Afro-Caribbean and American folk to straight up blues and rock.

■ Tomorrow from 2pm to 8pm at C-Lab, 177, Jianguo S Road Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市建國南路一段177號)

■ Crafts and beverages will be on sale, and all government COVID-19 protocols must be followed.

The Rockits are rocking tomorrow at Daniel Pearl World Music Day. Photo courtesy of Daniel Pearl World Music Day

■ Free admission, visit www.facebook.com/events/557857185538259 for more information