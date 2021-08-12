Book review: Taiwan’s pragmatic guide to survival

J Michael Cole analyzes cross-strait relations during President Tsai Ing-wen’s first term, urging the nation to continue its practical and strategic approach to safeguarding its sovereignty in the face of increasing Chinese aggression

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





J Michael Cole’s 2017 book Convergence or Conflict in the Taiwan Strait: The Illusion of Peace? was a plea for the world to wake up to Taiwan’s precarious political situation and China’s growing threat to the democratic world.

With the title referring to the seemingly peaceful cross-strait relations under the Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) administration from 2008 to 2016, Cole attempted to debunk a wide range of misconceptions about the Taiwan issue and offered a solid argument as to why the nation is relevant and why its survival as a sovereign state matters.

Back then, other democracies were less willing to criticize the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), often turning a blind eye to its transgressions and preferring to ignore Taiwan’s democracy and human rights achievements. There seemed to still be some hope that the authoritarian state would become less repressive and petulant after it built up its economy. But that’s proved a fantasy.

Cross Strait Relations Since 2016: The End of the Illusion , by J Michael Cole.

Global attitudes have rapidly shifted. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) aggressive rise and events such as Beijing’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crackdown on Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang have brought its future direction into clearer focus.

With China’s threat clearer and concerning to the world today, a great deal has changed regarding cross-strait relations — namely, Beijing’s ramping up of its oppression to and isolation of Taiwan immediately after president Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) first electoral victory in 2016.

The aforementioned facade of peace crumbles in Cole’s Cross Strait Relations Since 2016: The End of the Illusion, which covers and analyzes in detail the duration of Tsai’s first term. Finished shortly after Tsai’s reelection last year, publisher Routledge says it is the first English language book to provide a full assessment of the four years of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rule.

A rocky and pandemic-plagued year later, it appears that things are still moving in a similar direction. Democracies are becoming less willing to bow to Chinese demands while Beijing has continued its aggression posture toward Taiwan. Crucially, Cole says that there is limited time in which Taiwan can bolster its reputation and clout to resist China as the latter becomes more aggressive.

In Chapter 7, he writes: “Taiwan’s relationship with the rest of the world has been becoming more mutually beneficial, and this is an opportunity Taipei cannot miss. This particular moment in time has opened a window for Taiwan to develop new relationships and deepen existing ones that tie Taiwan more tightly into the international system and community of democratic nations.”

“None of this is ideal, nor is it fair,” he adds, “But that is the hand that Taiwanese have been dealt, and they must make the most of it by being pragmatic and strategic.”

As usual, Cole’s personal stance and opinions are clearly stated, including his former employment with Tsai’s Thinking Taiwan Foundation until 2016 and continued collaborations with the government-funded Taiwan Foundation of Democracy and Prospect Foundation. He is supportive of Tsai’s cross-strait policies during her first term, calling them “wise” on numerous occasions, while addressing the fact that many Taiwanese may either think that she is doing too much to anger China or that she’s doing too little to push back against Beijing’s incessant bullying.

With the political chatter in Taiwan often drowned out by the more extreme sides — since that generates media buzz and sways elections — Cole presents a sobering perspective that fully examines the limitations Taiwan faces and analyzes what the nation can realistically do to ensure its survival. He shoots down the politicians who want closer relations with China, but also disapproves of the “deep-green” elements of Tsai’s DPP, who want Taiwan to assert its de jure independence and fight back more aggressively toward China’s actions.

Agree with his views or not, the book is worth a look as the arguments are well-presented and researched, and Cole deeply cares about Taiwan’s survival as a sovereign nation. It may appear a bit too approving of Tsai as there is little criticism of her presidency throughout the book, but again Cole emphasizes that these views are solely his opinion.

Despite being an academic book, the writing in Cross Strait Relations Since 2016 is crisp with little jargon; Cole uses lively anecdotes to lead into a topic, and the tone is generally engaging, passionate and urgent.

The book starts with Tsai’s inaugural address under a blistering sun in May 2016, and describes the events leading to the “deep freeze” of cross-strait relations before delving into a detailed analysis of Beijing’s many-pronged punitive strategy toward Taiwan, from ally-poaching to military excursions to luring Taiwanese talent and the “erasing” of Taiwan from the international stage.

Many of these tactics are explored further in Insidious Power: How China Undermines Global Democracy, co-authored by Cole and Hsu Szu-Chien (徐斯儉), released last summer.

This portion ends with a discussion that affirms Tsai’s moderate policies despite her domestic critics who see it as weakness.

“The key here isn’t justice or human rights; it is, rather, one of pragmatism, of being intelligent and strategic in how Taiwan can best ensure its survival and growth as an independent state.”

The second part of the book explores what Beijing and Taiwan want, the challenges to Xi’s power and ambitious goals, as well as Taiwan’s relationship with the US and Japan. The message here remains consistent — avoid reckless endangerment, focus on “concrete results rather than highly symbolic, low-impact developments.”

Beijing has tried to paint Taiwan as a troublemaker to stability in Asia, but that narrative hasn’t worked and Xi is seen more as a troublemaker of late, and Taiwan should take full advantage of the situation by pushing its agenda.

While being cautious, Cole warns that the nation cannot become complacent.

“Taiwan cannot afford to wait for other countries to see the light about Taiwan’s essentiality, or to expect that the world will come to its assistance simply because it’s a democracy.”

Cole includes a chapter summarizing the domestic issues Tsai faces, from pension reform and transitional justice to Aboriginal rights, same-sex marriage and migrant worker abuse. One major issue over the past two decades, regardless of who is in office, is Taiwan’s standard of living and work fulfillment continues to lull. These issues will continue to fuel discontent toward the government, which will only make Beijing happy.

Finally, Cole offers some scenarios and suggestions in moving forward — there’s a lot that can be done, but internal bickering must end. He writes that the blue-green divide “not only refuses to acknowledge the many overlapping interests among Taiwan’s disparate groups, but also puts survival of the nation at risk at a time when the nation’s main external threat is very much of one mind on what its objectives are and how to accomplish those.”