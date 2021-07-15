Olympics organizers have pledged to prioritize sustainability at the Tokyo Games in an attempt to demonstrate how countries such as Japan — a top carbon emitter — can work towards a greener future.
Their initiatives include furnishing the Olympic Village with recyclable cardboard beds, using electricity from renewable sources and minimizing waste at competitions.
But like all big global events, Tokyo 2020 will leave an inevitable imprint on the planet. Here are some key points to know about its environmental impact:
Photo: AP
2.73 MILLION TONNES OF CO2
The most recent official estimate of the Tokyo Games’ carbon footprint — more than some countries such as Montenegro emit in a year.
It includes 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 generated through the construction or renovation of venues and other infrastructure.
Photo: AP
But it does not account for a ban on overseas spectators to limit coronavirus infection risks.
When their air travel and accommodation emissions are excluded, the total footprint should come down by around 340,000 tonnes of CO2, organizers say.
They will publish a final evaluation after the Games are over.
CARBON OFFSETTING
The figure is already lower than that of the Rio and London Olympics, and Paris has set an even more ambitious target of 1.5 million tonnes as host of the 2024 Games.
Tokyo 2020 also says it plans to “offset” its footprint by purchasing carbon credits, which finance local projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to around 4.38 million tonnes of CO2.
But such programs are controversial. Activists accuse big business of paying for a quick fix rather than seeking to overhaul their operations, and some offset projects have failed to deliver.
’RENEWABLE’ ELECTRICITY
Games organizers have set a target of using 100 percent renewable electricity at Olympic sites during the event.
But only 30 to 35 percent of this power will come directly from green sources, mainly solar energy and biofuel, a Tokyo 2020 spokesman said.
“For venues that cannot procure renewable electricity through power companies, we will convert their non-renewable electricity into renewable electricity using green power certificates,” the organizers say.
These credits certify that the same amount of clean energy has been injected into the country’s power grid, or that an equivalent amount has been saved through renovating homes in Tokyo to make them more energy efficient.
REUSING AND RECYCLING
Tokyo 2020 says it is “continuing to work to ensure that 99 percent of goods procured for the Games are reused or recycled,” renting items where possible and selling on those that were purchased new.
The scope of this goal is limited, however, as it chiefly refers to furniture for the Olympic Village as well as office and IT equipment for Games operations.
Some fixtures have been specifically designed to be recycled, such as the beds in the Olympic village, which are made from reinforced cardboard. Medals are made from recycled consumer electronics, and podiums from old plastic.
WASTE MANAGEMENT
With spectators barred from nearly all events at the Games — the first ever to be held almost entirely behind closed doors — the mountains of consumer waste usually left behind by big crowds may be less of a concern.
Organizers have set a target of reusing or recycling 65 percent of waste generated during the event.
There will be separate bins at venues and the Olympic Village for plastic bottles, cans, paper, food waste, with anything not sorted properly separated at a later stage.
Non-recyclable waste will be converted into energy by being burnt, organizers say, while paper has been chosen over single-use plastic where possible, such as at canteens.
July 12 to July 18 Despite being 10 cars longer than usual, the Tamsui-bound train was packed to the brim on the morning of July 16, 1988. Passengers leaned out the window to soak in the scenery, and the train arrived at the final destination to a cheering crowd setting off firecrackers. This journey was the Taipei-Tamsui line’s final passenger run after 87 years of operation. The official final run actually took place the previous night, but the event was so popular that the Taiwan Railway Administration allowed one more trip for those who missed it. Freight service would carry on for
The broken authoritarianism of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) planted many cancers in the body of Taiwan’s emerging democracy. Few have done as much harm at the local level as the impunity of local businesses and the weakness of local governments. Last Thursday my friend John Lamorie, who runs a leisure farm called DaMorLee (大茉莉農莊) in Ligang Township (里港), Pingtung County, invited me down for the day to chat about his situation. In 2006 Lamorie and his wife purchased a plot of rural land for their retirement. That piece of land was surrounded by rural land, with a small plot
When the Central Cross-Island Highway opened in 1960, it was the first cross-island highway completed under Republic of China rule and the pride of former president Chiang Kai-Shek (蔣介石). The road connected remote areas of Taichung County with Taichung City in the west, and Yilan and Hualien in the east. The mountain village at the heart of this new road network, Lishan (梨山), became a tourism hot spot and the site of two of Chiang’s famous guesthouses. Agriculture flourished and the cold-weather fruit of Lishan became renowned throughout the country. Disaster struck in 1999, when the 921 Earthquake destroyed parts
A Chinese gene company selling prenatal tests around the world developed them in collaboration with the country’s military and is using them to collect genetic data from millions of women for sweeping research on the traits of populations, a review of scientific papers and company statements found. US government advisers warned in March that a vast bank of genomic data that the company, BGI Group, is amassing and analyzing with artificial intelligence could give China a path to economic and military advantage. As science pinpoints new links between genes and human traits, access to the biggest, most diverse set of human