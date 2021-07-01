Book review: An American in Cheung Chau

This is a pleasant and easy to read memoir, with some of the intimacy of a novel, and will appeal to those with an interest in Hong Kong, past and near-present

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter





Taiwan’s Camphor Press has the habit of coming up with readable books, often ones they are republishing after the original copyright has lapsed. Rabbit in the Moon, though, is an original, first-time publication, and it’s well worth a read.

English friends from Hong Kong who visited me in Taiwan once commented how much more authentic Taiwan’s traditional Chinese culture felt compared with Hong Kong’s. Cheung Chau, one of Hong Kong’s outlying islands, is about as traditional as the territory gets, however, and most of this book is set there. It’s essentially the story of the marriage of an American woman — the author — to a Cheung Chau native, and their life together on the island.

Heather Diamond is of Russian ancestry, her grandparents having moved from Vladivostok to Harbin, China in 1921. She was brought up in the US’s Pacific Northwest, married at 18 a hippie bass player, and moved to a small town in Arkansas. From there she moved to Texas where she taught, in Houston, for over 15 years. In the late 1990s she finds herself in Hawaii, on a five-week seminar, where she plans to complete a PhD.

Rabbit In The Moonby Heather Diamond

By now she’s approaching 50 and on her second marriage, to her former folklore studies professor. They married when she was 38. But in Hawaii she meets Freddy, a Chinese man from Hong Kong, five years her junior and married to a Korean. They become friends, and she thinks “A little romance on a tropical holiday. What could it hurt?” But it becomes far more than that.

After a week together in Singapore she returns to Houston to find her husband is the first, in the kindest possible way, to suggest a divorce. Fred’s wife is less compliant.

Next, at 46, the author returns to Hawaii to do a cross-cultural PhD course along with students mostly half her age. She lives in a dorm, and Fred visits regularly to see how she’s getting on. Eventually he gets an academic position in Hawaii himself.

They finally get to Hong Kong and Cheung Chau island, Fred’s home. After a two-day trip to Macau, which half his family insists on joining, they finally tie the knot back in Hawaii.

Living together as husband and wife on Cheung Chau doesn’t prove as easy as she’d expected. To begin with the demands of Freddy’s family, including their wanting the couple to eat three meals a day with them, prove more than trying. But she goes on a ritual family procession to the nearby island of Peng Chau, and attends a traditional Chinese wedding. Her life, in other words, has its highlights. Freddy, for his part, has a visiting professorship at Hong Kong University.

It so happens I know Cheung Chau quite well, from the days when I was living on Lantau Island. Cheung Chau is considered the senior Hong Kong island after Hong Kong Island itself. It was a very peaceful place then (there were almost no cars), and although, as I recall, there were no very rich people living there it was nonetheless considered a desirable place to live.

Another of the author’s highlights, if it can be called that, is the Ghost Month, to which readers in Taiwan will need no introduction. A chapter on the Double Ninth Festival, the traditional senior citizens’ day that falls on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, follows. Here the author thinks about the difference between American and Chinese lives, as she frequently does.

The Chinese veneration of ancestors is more than a formality, with food offered at busy cemeteries, and she thinks of how in American life the attention to children means that the old get increasingly marginalized, whereas in Chinese culture the way the dead are venerated, remembered and incorporated into the fabric of daily life connects the generations and reinforces their interdependence. These feelings are confirmed when the author’s father dies later in the book.

Next, her parents arrive on a visit, her father and mother Russian and Norwegian immigrants to the US respectively. Now she feels able to give them some of the attention she’d sometimes neglected to give them in the past. They’ve been to Hong Kong before, but now display none of the racist arrogance once typical of white expatriates there. They may not be aware of how privileged their daughter is in Chinese eyes to have married the first son of a first son, but all goes well in the round of reciprocally-hosted meals nonetheless.

The author then meets a woman from Iceland and is astonished at how happy she is to encounter Western food, beds, baths and conversation again. Meanwhile another new friend, a female Chinese student, takes her to Shenzhen, just over the border in China, where she experiences a somewhat painful massage.

Christmas comes next, a disappointment for our American author only made up for by another taste of expatriate life at the home of her Icelandic friend. The Lunar New Year is very different, a seemingly endless round of meals. All Chinese festivals are centered on food, her husband says.

The couple has to move to make room for a relative’s expected birth of twins. They go to Discovery Bay, an expatriate enclave on Lantau with its own ferry to Hong Kong Island. They return to Cheung Chau, however, for the annual Bun Festival, a local event. Some erotic Brazilian carnival dancers take part, to the dismay of many locals. Sex isn’t part of a Chinese festival, they say. It’s at this point that it’s revealed that the action is taking place in 2008. It’s been 10 years since Fred and the author first met.

After trips to Norway and Japan the book ends back in modern Hong Kong, a city enduring the pandemic and its new security law. Fred meanwhile has been given a full professorship at the city’s Chinese University.

This is a pleasant, friendly, easy to read book, with some of the intimacy of a novel. Readers with an interest in Hong Kong, past and near-present, should investigate. The title refers to a Chinese folk-story.