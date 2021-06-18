While Shigeru Omi may invite comparisons to Anthony Fauci, Japan’s top COVID-19 adviser has shown little of his American counterpart’s flair for challenging politicians. That is, until he started suggesting banning spectators from the Tokyo Olympics.
Omi, the government’s top adviser on COVID-19, is a mild-mannered 72-year-old public health expert often seen by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s side. But his concern over the health risks seems to have prompted him to question the government’s plans to allow domestic fans at the Olympics.
Omi appeared to open a gap with Suga, who has pressed ahead with holding the Olympics as planned, when he told a parliamentary committee on June 2 that “it’s not normal” to be staging the global sports spectacle in the middle of a pandemic. The organizers needed to make a stronger case for holding the event in order to gain people’s necessary cooperation, he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Why on earth are we doing this in the current circumstances?” Omi said. “The purpose hasn’t quite been made clear.”
Such public questioning of the official position is unusual in Japan’s hierarchical political culture and has boosted his already considerable public profile. Like Fauci when Donald Trump was US president, Omi’s views have given voice to a segment of the Japanese public dismayed with the government’s direction. While the tenor is far lower than the fever pitch of American politics, Omi’s remarks have also invited a swift backlash, just as Fauci is now a lightning rod figure in the prolonged debate over virus policy and health measures in the US.
Former Internal Affairs Minister Heizo Takenaka told a TV talk show that Omi had exceeded his authority with the remarks. Now Omi and other experts are set to release a proposal on the Olympics, which Health Minister Norihisa Tamura has already indicated he won’t be treating as official advice.
Omi told reporters Wednesday the general outline of his report had been decided, declining to elaborate before its release. Public broadcaster NHK said the report says holding the games without fans would be the least risky option. The news made for its most-shared story on its Web site yesterday morning.
“Japan doesn’t have a system where members of the establishment air their own independent views,” said Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior research fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo. “It doesn’t go as far as North Korea or China, but everyone’s very cautious. The government doesn’t choose people who will express different opinions.”
OLYMPIC QUESTIONS
Omi has said the greatest danger lay not within the athletes’ bubble, but among the fans who would travel to Tokyo, creating more opportunities for the virus to spread. Organizers announced in March that overseas spectators wouldn’t be allowed.
The government is backing a 10,000-person limit on public events, which could be applied to the Olympics. A decision on spectators was expected later this month, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.
Domestic media have reported that some spectators are likely to be allowed at venues, although the decision may not be made public until after the state of emergency in Tokyo ends.
Organizers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics plan to halt selling any more tickets to the events, Kyodo News reported Thursday, citing an unnamed official with knowledge of the move.
In a survey by public broadcaster NHK published this week, 29 percent of respondents said the Olympics should be held without spectators and 31 percent said it should be canceled. About 32 percent said it should be held with limited numbers of spectators.
Suga has repeatedly said the Olympics can be held safely, despite waves of virus infections and a vaccine rollout that lags other wealthy nations. He faces a party leadership vote in September and if there are major problems with the Olympics under his watch, he could join a long list of short-serving Japanese prime ministers.
At the Group of Seven leaders meeting in Cornwall, UK over the weekend, Suga’s debut at a multilateral in-person summit, the premier won the support of US President Joe Biden and other leaders for the Olympics.
A rift with the administration is an unfamiliar situation for Omi, previously more likely to be criticized for tailoring his opinions to suit the government. In an article on his alma mater’s Web site he says he never felt like taking part in the left-wing student demonstrations raging in Tokyo when he entered the elite Keio University in the 1960s.
Dropping out of a law course in favor of a medical degree at the then newly formed Jichi Medical University, Omi went on to earn a doctorate on the Hepatitis B virus, and eventually landed the job of WHO director for the Western Pacific. A fluent English-speaker, he was so plugged into the political system that he was in 2006 nominated by the Japanese government to be WHO director-general.
The pandemic may be prompting him to set aside his diplomatic skills.
“If they hold it, I want the Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee to reduce it in scale as far as possible, and strengthen the management system as much as they can,” Omi told lawmakers on June 2.
The outbreak of COVID-19 among the tech firms in Miaoli County — a complete failure by the brokers, firms and the local and central government, any one of whom could have taken action to prevent it — has triggered a serious outbreak of another endemic disease: racism towards migrant workers. The firms themselves led the way, sending around circulars that warned the workers that they would have to pay for their own COVID-19 care should they become infected. One circular I saw even said that workers who contract the virus will be liable for any harm they cause the firm.
Vaccines are the latest flashpoint inflaming cross-strait tensions between China and Taiwan, as the latter tries to fend off its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began with a mostly unvaccinated population and the former rails against outside assistance from Taipei’s allies. Global vaccination drives are widely seen as the only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Taiwan, just 3 percent of the population has received at least one dose. Now it is battling hundreds of cases a day and does not have enough vaccines for its 23.5 million people. Affected by global shortages, low initial orders and accusations of
June 14 to June 20 During the early 1990s, tens of thousands of Taipei residents subscribed to an illegal cable service named “Shinganxian” (新幹線). With over 140 employees, it was the largest among more than 40 similar operations in the capital. For a relatively cheap price, people could sign up for up to 37 channels ranging from Buddhist seminars to WWE wrestling to X-rated movies. Otherwise they were limited to the government-approved “old three channels” (老三台): Taiwan Television, (TTV), China Television (CTV) and Chinese Television System (CTS), which were established between 1962 and 1971. According to a 1991 Commonwealth Magazine (天下雜誌) article, an
With no way to make money during the outbreak and a developmentally delayed third-grader to raise alone, the only thing Mr Lin (林) can do is pray for vaccines. “I just hope that people can get vaccinated and life can go back to usual soon,” Lin says during a Line interview. “It’s unfortunate that Taiwan’s awkward international status prevents us from getting vaccines.” A foot masseuse catering to tourists in Taipei, Lin’s income already took a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. With the latest outbreak shuttering massage parlors across the nation, he is now out of a