Highways & Byways: A quick escape from the concrete jungle

Yangchoukeng Forest Trail isn’t exactly quiet and you might have to walk it twice, but it’s a worthwhile trek that’s close to Taipei

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter





Before setting foot on Yangchoukeng Forest Trail (羊稠坑森林步道), you should know three things.

When I arrived in Taoyuan City’s Lujhu District (蘆竹), I had an inkling of the first, came prepared for the second, and was fortunate in that the third made no difference to me.

First of all, if you come here to escape from the bustle of civilization, you’ll very quickly realize you’ve come to the wrong place. The non-stop drone of freeway traffic is punctuated by the rumbling whoosh of trains on the high-speed railway (HSR) and the occasional roar of a plane taking off from Taoyuan International Airport.

For most of its 2.6km, Yangchoukeng Forest Trail is broad and fairly flat. Photo: Steven Crook

Second, you’ll probably have to hike the 2.6km-long trail twice. Unless you can arrange for someone to collect you at the other end, you’ll need to retrace your steps to your vehicle.

If you’re depending on public transportation, you should start from and return to the western trailhead. There are no bus stops near the eastern entrance, and if you walk back to the built-up part of Nankan (南崁) via Renai Road (仁愛路), the distance is slightly greater and you’ll be exposed to a lot of traffic.

Finally, there’s no public bathroom along the trail or near either entrance.

A view from the Yangchoukeng Forest Trail. Photo: Steven Crook

Caveats issued, I can now tell you it’s a worthwhile hike, even in the murky conditions I experienced. When the sky is clear, it’s surely even better.

UNEXPECTED SIGHTS

Between the bus stop in Nankan and the entrance to the path, I came across two unexpected sights.

Tung blossoms can be seen along the Yangchoukeng Forest Trail. Photo: Steven Crook

One was the most polluted waterway I’ve encountered in a long time. Wufu Road (五福路) crosses this shockingly black and malodorous tributary of the Nankan Creek (南崁溪).

The other was at the intersection of Renai Road Section 1 and Youguan Road Section 1 (油管路), where a short stretch of the Linkou Branch Line (林口線) — part of Taiwan’s conventional rail network until its closure in 2012 — has been preserved.

The 18.4km-long railway spur was built mainly to carry coal to a power station on the coast, but a handful of passenger trains also came this way. There’s presumably a link between the name of the road (youguan means “oil pipeline”) and the refinery complex 3km to the south.

A narrow stretch of the Yangchoukeng Forest Trail. Photo: Steven Crook

Working my way uphill through a thicket of apartment blocks, I reached the trailhead 20 minutes after stepping off the bus.

The Chinese-only map at the entrance showed how the trail crosses the tops of a few hills, goes over the high-speed railway, cuts through a beetle conservation zone, then ends close to the boundary between Taoyuan and New Taipei City.

A good amount of rain had fallen in the previous 24 hours, but the ridgetop path wasn’t especially muddy. Gusts of wind shook water droplets from the canopy, a mix of small trees and thin-stemmed bamboo.

Soon enough, I was approaching the top of a hill called Jianshan (尖山), on which there’s an electricity pylon. This turned out to be the only significantly steep part of the trail to lack steps; proper footwear and moving carefully are advisable.

Within 1km of the western trailhead, on the left hand side of the trail, there’s a wooden observation deck from which I could see the HSR. If bloggers are to be believed, when the gods of meteorology smile upon you it’s possible to make out cargo ships in the Taiwan Strait.

ABUNDANT WILDLIFE

About halfway along the Yangchoukeng Forest Trail, I saw the first of several Taiwan blue magpies. This species is endemic, but not endangered.

According to one information board, there are Formosan rock macaques in the area. However, I didn’t see any, and I’d be surprised if they live this close to so many humans.

Despite the trail’s name (to a Taiwanese speaker, it implies “lowland crowded with goats”) and the statues that decorate both entrances, no ruminants have been sighted here in modern times.

Chinese-only notices introduce plant and tree species of interest, such as shell ginger and Sarcandra glabra (a herb with leaves from which an aromatic oil can be extracted). Pteris semipinnata is a type of fern limited to Taiwan and southeastern China. Seldom seen at such low altitudes, Machilus thunbergii is a broad-leaved evergreen that can grow taller than 20m.

Several subsidiary paths branch off the main trail, and most of them lack signposts. If I lived nearby, I’d eventually explore them all.

From the highest point on the trail (elevation 225m), I could see bullet trains rocket out of a tunnel and across a viaduct above the freeway. Blossoming tung trees added a sprinkling of white to the hillside opposite.

The beetle conservation area is just 300m from the eastern trailhead. I didn’t see any interesting insects during the few minutes I lingered there. July and August are said to be the best months for beetle-spotting.

There’s nothing special to see where the path reaches Renai Road except for a pair of concrete goats. Unlike the cute statues at the western entrance, these are impressively realistic in terms of size and shape.

After a short rest and a gulp of water, I began my return journey. This time, the 2.6km took me precisely 45 minutes. In case you’re wondering, I hike fairly often, but I’m no youngster.

The weather hadn’t been perfect, but I’d done a trail I’d never hiked before, got a proper workout, and my umbrella had stayed in my pack. What’s not to like?

Steven Crook has been writing about travel, culture and business in Taiwan since 1996. He is the author of Taiwan: The Bradt Travel Guide and co-author of A Culinary History of Taipei: Beyond Pork and Ponlai.