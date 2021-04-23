India began celebrating its 75th Independence Day 75 weeks early this year on March 12, the day Mahatma Gandhi embarked on the iconic 390km Salt March against British colonial rule. And after a pared-down event last year, the Indian Cultural Festival is back just in time to join the party with a Bollywood bash at a fixed-up former military dependents village.
Although the foreign performers cannot make it this year, there’s still enough local talent to entertain with artists presenting Bollywood boogies, classical Odissi and Kathak dances as well as other folk styles — plus traditional drums and vocal showcases.
The more hands-on type can don the available Indian costumes and join the colorful opening parade, or take part in the free Indian dance (classical and Bollywood) and yoga meditation workshops.
Photo courtesy of Indian Cultural Festival
The event will commence with a prayer ceremony for world health and safety. A bustling bazaar with more than 20 stalls will feature a variety of Indian cuisine, handicrafts, clothing and henna art.
■ Tomorrow from 11am to 5pm, Air Force Sanchong First Military Village (空軍三重一村眷村文化園區), Ln 86, Jhengyi S Rd, Sanchong District, New Taipei City (新北市三重區正義南路86巷)
■ Free admission. For more details, visit: fb.me/e/2afqB1Ucj
Last week BBC updated its backgrounder on China and Taiwan, entitled “What’s behind the China-Taiwan Divide?” BBC’s backgrounders on Taiwan have been (cough, cough) very creative, and this latest iteration, while an improvement over the earlier versions, is a proud torch-bearer for that tradition. The BBC begins by observing that “Austronesian tribal people” were the first people in Taiwan. What does the use of the word “tribal” suggest about those people, compared to the Chinese? After that, the Aborigines disappear from the story. Because they have the earliest and strongest claim to Taiwan? To keep them in view would of course
April 19 to April 25 Taipei’s Dalongdong Baoan Temple (大龍峒保安宮) was in a sorry state following the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) retreat to Taiwan in 1949. About 200 refugees and military dependents had taken over the 119-year-old structure and set up camp in makeshift dwellings. When writer Wu Chao-lun (吳朝綸) moved to Dalongdong in 1950, he saw “little incense burning; it was extremely crowded … and there was barely any space to sit. They washed their clothes with dirty water and hung them up still dripping. This is not only blasphemous, but unsanitary.” To save the temple, locals put together a restoration
For many teenagers, a trip to the night market might entail snapshots of tasty snacks and smiling selfies. But for Patti Chen (陳姵璇) and Angel Guo (郭恩加) it provided a chance to document through photography a part of urban life that is normally overlooked. The two 16-year-olds befriended a middle-aged man kneeling on the street, asking for money. “He wasn’t just a beggar,” Chen said. “He was a person.” The girls spent 30 minutes talking to the man, who they described as friendly and outgoing. He had a home, he told them, but he was unable to hold down a
In the foothills of Taiwan’s mountainous spine, reservoirs are running dry as the island experiences its worst drought in decades — a crisis that risks deepening an already acute global semiconductor shortage. Taiwan is home to some of the world’s biggest and most advanced high-tech foundries, a linchpin of a global US$450 billion industry that provides the computing power for essential devices, but is extremely water-intensive. The coronavirus pandemic sparked a global run on microchips as consumers snapped up electronics — causing a dearth that Taiwan’s microchip factories were struggling to plug even before the drought hit. Those foundries are already running at