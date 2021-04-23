Highlight: Indian Cultural Festival

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





India began celebrating its 75th Independence Day 75 weeks early this year on March 12, the day Mahatma Gandhi embarked on the iconic 390km Salt March against British colonial rule. And after a pared-down event last year, the Indian Cultural Festival is back just in time to join the party with a Bollywood bash at a fixed-up former military dependents village.

Although the foreign performers cannot make it this year, there’s still enough local talent to entertain with artists presenting Bollywood boogies, classical Odissi and Kathak dances as well as other folk styles — plus traditional drums and vocal showcases.

The more hands-on type can don the available Indian costumes and join the colorful opening parade, or take part in the free Indian dance (classical and Bollywood) and yoga meditation workshops.

The Indian Cultural Festival was previously held in Sijhih District’s Dream Community. Photo courtesy of Indian Cultural Festival

The event will commence with a prayer ceremony for world health and safety. A bustling bazaar with more than 20 stalls will feature a variety of Indian cuisine, handicrafts, clothing and henna art.

■ Tomorrow from 11am to 5pm, Air Force Sanchong First Military Village (空軍三重一村眷村文化園區), Ln 86, Jhengyi S Rd, Sanchong District, New Taipei City (新北市三重區正義南路86巷)

■ Free admission. For more details, visit: fb.me/e/2afqB1Ucj