The Women’s March Taiwan is back in full swing after a toned-down celebration last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in its fifth year, the event titled #WomenCanHelp will take the form of a “Herstory” walking tour (in English with Chinese on-site interpretation) on Sunday in Taipei’s historic Dadaocheng district, and conclude with a Green Dot Workshop that provides training on how to intervene as a bystander in violent situations such as sexual harassment and domestic assault.

The tour will begin at the North Gate and end at Yongle Market (永樂市場) on Dihua Street (迪華街), visiting relevant historic sites and exploring the role that women played in social change.

Graphic for this year’s Women’s March Taiwan. Photo courtesy of Women’s March Taiwan

There will also be special screenings tomorrow and on March 20 at Century Asia Theater in Nangang of the film Force of Habit, a Finnish anthology-feature directed by women that questions gender stereotypes and how women’s lives are conditioned in a patriarchal world. Check the event page for screening times.

■ Registration begins at 12:30pm on Sunday at the North Gate, located at the intersection of Zhongxiao W Road (忠孝西路) and Yangping N Road (延平北路).

■ Free admission, attendees must RSVP at http://bit.ly/3sBaQ0W

People sing on the back of a truck during 2019 Women’s March Taiwan. Photo courtesy of Women’s March Taiwan

■ On the Net: fb.me/e/P8mts6bF