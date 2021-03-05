The Women’s March Taiwan is back in full swing after a toned-down celebration last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now in its fifth year, the event titled #WomenCanHelp will take the form of a “Herstory” walking tour (in English with Chinese on-site interpretation) on Sunday in Taipei’s historic Dadaocheng district, and conclude with a Green Dot Workshop that provides training on how to intervene as a bystander in violent situations such as sexual harassment and domestic assault.
The tour will begin at the North Gate and end at Yongle Market (永樂市場) on Dihua Street (迪華街), visiting relevant historic sites and exploring the role that women played in social change.
Photo courtesy of Women’s March Taiwan
There will also be special screenings tomorrow and on March 20 at Century Asia Theater in Nangang of the film Force of Habit, a Finnish anthology-feature directed by women that questions gender stereotypes and how women’s lives are conditioned in a patriarchal world. Check the event page for screening times.
■ Registration begins at 12:30pm on Sunday at the North Gate, located at the intersection of Zhongxiao W Road (忠孝西路) and Yangping N Road (延平北路).
■ Free admission, attendees must RSVP at http://bit.ly/3sBaQ0W
Photo courtesy of Women’s March Taiwan
■ On the Net: fb.me/e/P8mts6bF
Photo courtesy of Women’s March Taiwan
Otto von Bismarck once famously remarked that the “great European war will come out of some damn foolish thing in the Balkans.” We may have inched closer to that damn foolish thing in recent weeks. On Feb. 1, a new law came into effect in China, which codified Beijing’s claim that its well-armed Coast Guard could remove vessels in its waters “illegally” and use force against them if necessary. This is no more or less a “law” than any other law administrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), since Beijing could use its Coast Guard to attack vessels from other
March 01 to March 07 There was only one Taiwanese department head in Taiwan’s first post-World War II provincial government: Sung Fei-ju (宋斐如), who served as deputy director of the department of education. Sung, who lived in China for over two decades, had close ties with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and was also allowed to start his own newspaper, the People’s News-Leader (人民導報). Aside from Sung, only a handful of Taiwanese held significant positions in the government, almost all of them banshan (半山, half mountain) like him. The term refers to those who moved
Taimali Township (太麻里) is about 15km south of Jhihben Township (知本) in Taitung County, a glorious ride along the electric blue Pacific coastline. Having spent several days scouting out the upper reaches of the Jhihben River gorge for possible camera trap locations for Formosan clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa), a friend and I decided to explore the next river drainage to the south. The Taimali River gorge is yet another remote and relatively unknown wilderness area of Taitung County that has likely never been properly surveyed for wildlife, and this is certainly the second place that I plan to search for
“Hey, what is 228 anyway?” My ears perked up when I overheard two young people sitting next to me discussing the upcoming holiday. I was eating a late dinner after spending all afternoon at the library researching and writing about some of the more obscure victims of the 228 Incident, the infamous anti-Chinese Nationalist Party uprising in 1947 that was brutally suppressed. “I have no idea,” the other replied. They proceeded to look it up online and appeared astonished at the new information, especially over the number of alleged victims. Virtually censored and seldom discussed until the late 1980s, it seems