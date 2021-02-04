It was on one of those endless fabulous afternoons of the past, when we were walking down a crowded canal path after lunch, that my friend first introduced me to the concept of a “softboi.” She was single at the time and painfully gorgeous — watching her talk, my skin would prickle as if sunburned. She had amassed a sophisticated understanding of the available dating apps and was able to answer questions about their differences, their clientele, their various ways to hurt you, much like a black cab driver having studied the Knowledge. She could tell you the fastest route to a bad decision both in and out of rush hour.
There was a type of man that she seemed to attract, and it was on this leisurely walk that she tried to describe him. At first glance, he was decent. Interesting. Interested. He was in touch with his feelings. His bio was carefully littered with cultural detritus, an author’s name here, a song lyric there. He’d read all the Jonathans, from Franzen to Livingston Seagull. When he respectfully entered her Instagram DMs with a question about her thoughts on such topics as post-feminist marketing or the gentrification of the Internet, he was halfway home. It was in the medium of the private message where the softboi could relax. This was his stage, his canvas: an “I’m typing” ellipsis showed the artist was present.
Within 24 hours (less if he was at his parents’) he would have mentioned a film that he understood in an extremely deep and unique way, or sent an uninvited statement of allyship, or given a compliment about her looks that creamily Oreo-ed an insult within it. These men would shoot philosophies at her like small darts and test her on her knowledge of music.
Photo: Reuters
They were performatively emotional, often confiding their mental health status before the paint had dried on her first hello. They were different to the other guys. She could tell by their record collections, their T-shirts, their poetry and also because they told her so. Some would fade away politely. Others would attempt to subtly destroy her, using their forced emotional connection to undermine and sneer. It would not end well. She and others found it helpful to name this type of man — partly as a warning to others, mainly as a warning to themselves.
I have been thinking about the softboi again recently, because, like Deliveroo and toilet paper, his has been one of the COVID success stories. The reason they’re thriving right now is because they don’t need to leave their room to begin, maintain or even end a relationship. The softboi’s skills in creating whole narratives, whole romantic story arcs where he is the troubled antihero, transfer very well to lockdown. These boys are words, not action. Many, many words, some, admittedly, copied and pasted from online “famous quote” sites, but others simply wrung from the flannel of his mind. As a fantasy boyfriend perhaps he’ll do, while the world is still closed, but I predict trouble once the trains are running again.
Despite his insistence that he’s unique, the softboi is now mainstream. See celebrities like Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet, or Barack Obama, who recently admitted his strategy for picking up women at Harvard was to quote Foucault. Their dark side is illustrated by the men in Carey Mulligan’s new film, Promising Young Woman: it begins with Adam Brody’s character helping her up when she appears blackout drunk. He wants to get her home safely, because he’s not like the other guys, who might take advantage. He’s gentle, sensitive. He gets her a cab. But then, well.
On Instagram, an account called “Beam Me Up Softboi” continues to document real men’s efforts at manipulation. “I will never be with a girl like you. I’m too ugly,” began a recent screengrabbed message. When the woman replied kindly, he added, “Send nudes.” Another: “I’m literally addicted to you, like morphine for my soul, it’s so weird because I know you’re not conventionally attractive but you have such a transcendent quality that compels me to keep coming back, like a Tolstoy novel or the Smiths on vinyl aha’.” Last one: “I’m really good at reading people. You feel a lot of guilt and you suffer from depression. And all the friends you had didn’t truly care about you. But you cared about them a lot.” He ends, “Guess I don’t know you though… right?” I screamed.
We are all older now, my friends and I, and our hearts, like our bodies, are larger and looser. Isn’t it a relief, I said in the group chat, gazing out at the rain, that we’ve aged out of the softboi bracket? What kind of messages do you get these days, I asked. Well, there was one from a man keen to discuss how the pain of his divorce had made him “emotionally superior,” and another from a 55-year-old looking for a young woman to listen to Radiohead with and… “Eva,” one friend interrupted. “You’ve heard of the softdad, right?”
A few months ago my girlfriend, a Filipino factory worker here in Taiwan, presents me with a key. They had changed the locks on her dorm and she needs to make a copy. We run down to the old guy who has a shop in a cubbyhole nearby and he bangs one out in no time. He hands it to her: “NT$40.” She looks at me in frustration. “My broker wanted NT$200 to copy a key.” Another time she gets in a taxi at the train station heading to her dorm. The driver tells her the trip has a fixed fare
Feb. 1 to Feb. 7 Walis Tadaw watched the 55-year-old Tianchi Wiring Maintenance Station (天池保線所) burn down on a cold winter night in 1986. He was resting outside with a group of fellow Seediq Aborigines after a hard day’s work replacing utility poles when they heard a loud explosion. Smoke billowed out of the kitchen window, and soon the entire building was ablaze. “There was barely any water up there in the winter. We snatched buckets and tried to put out the fire with what we could retrieve, but there wasn’t much that we could do,” Walis says in the book Traversing
On my way to the newly opened Taiwan Literature Base (台灣文學基地), I began noticing the numerous similarly styled black-tile Japanese houses in the area. Scattered across the alleys between Huashan 1914 Creative Park and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, a few structures have been immaculately restored and opened to the public, but many more were crumbling behind construction fences or sitting solemnly behind concrete walls guarded by barbed wire and bottle shards. After the Japanese demolished the old Taipei city walls during the first 10 years of their rule, they designated the area directly east of the old city for dormitories
Back in the BC — before coronavirus — days, Alec Gates co-ran a bike tour company. Since his customers were primarily foreign holidaymakers and recently arrived expats, business has almost completely dried up over the last year. “That now feels like ancient history,” Gates said last weekend, when Cycling Shorts met him at his bike shop in a lane off Chongqing North Road (重慶北路) in Datong District (大同) for a spin around the capital’s historical neighborhoods. The following is based on the tour that he used to give before the pandemic struck — one that is ideal for anyone wanting to