Highways & Byways: Where pheasants lurk

The Jhukeng River Trail in Chiayi County’s Meishan Township is a bird watchers paradise and hikers along the 3.3km path are rewarded with the Longgong Waterfall

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter





In a region awash with options for hikers, Jhukeng River Trail (竹坑溪步道) is sometimes overlooked. This may be because getting to it usually involves, once you’ve come off Freeway 3, driving for well over hour on narrow, twisting roads into the uplands of Chiayi County’s Meishan Township (梅山).

Faced with a long drive and an unfamiliar path, I did the sensible thing and asked a friend, Richard Foster, to join me. I knew Richard would neither keep me waiting nor force me to move at a faster pace than I’m comfortable with. It was his first time to Jhukeng River Trail, too.

We parked at the eastern trailhead, right by the km36.5 marker on Road 162A (162甲), about 1,040m above sea level. The trail is inside Alishan National Scenic Area (阿里山國家風景區), and, apart from the sign on the main road, which is Chinese only and not hugely visible, the area’s administration has done a decent job in terms of bilingual maps and information panels.

The No. 2 Footbridge on Jhukeng River Trail. Photo: Steven Crook

Carrying nothing but cameras, cellphones and some water, we made our way down the concrete steps. If you don’t like steps, don’t hike this trail. Over its 3.3km-length, it descends to an altitude of approximately 630m, climbs a little, then descends again. You can do the math.

Fortunately, most of the steps come in the form of wooden stairways, which are more forgiving on middle-aged joints than concrete or stone.

BIRD WATCHING

A “monkey slip tree,” so called because macaques are said to be unable to scale its smooth trunk. Photo: Steven Crook

We’d not got far at all when Richard made a decision that slowed us down, but added a lot to the experience. He decided to begin compiling a list for eBird (ebird.org), an online global database of bird observations.

Launched in 2002 by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society, a US bird conservation group, it’s become a highly successful platform for citizen science and crowdsourcing data. Contributors use a smartphone app (which supports 30 languages, including traditional Chinese script) to record every species they identify at a particular site. Sightings aren’t necessary; hearing a bird is good enough.

Richard is an avid contributor, and Taiwan-based birders are among eBird’s most enthusiastic supporters. In terms of the number of lists they’ve submitted to the site, they rank number seven in the world.

Richard Foster turns his lens on the local avifauna. Photo: Steven Crook

Along the thickly-wooden eastern half of the trail, we saw several Taiwan Yuhinas. This endemic mountain-dweller is much loved on account of its crown feathers, which admirers liken to a mohawk hairstyle.

Emerging from the tangle of trees, bamboo and ferns, we passed one of the minor waterfalls that feed into Jhukeng River. Richard pointed out a Plumbeous Redstart hopping across the wet rockface. As we watched, the Redstart decided it really didn’t like a nearby Grey Wagtail.

The avian highlight came soon afterward, on a section of flat boardwalk. Richard, who was ahead of me, suddenly halted, put a finger to his lips and pointed to a large bird in the middle of the trail.

It’s possible to sneak behind Longgong Waterfall if you don’t mind getting wet. Photo: Steven Crook

I should’ve recognized it by its glossy blue-purple flanks and white nape, but I didn’t. It was a male Swinhoe’s pheasant, one of the endemic species that, before COVID-19 threw a wrench in the works, drew birdwatchers from as far away as Europe to the hills of central Taiwan.

By the time we turned onto a side trail to get a close look at Longgong Waterfall (龍宮瀑布), Richard had logged over 20 species.

LONGGONG WATERFALL

A male Swinhoe’s Pheasant on Jhukeng River Trail. Photo courtesy of Richard Foster

For many hikers, Longgong Waterfall is the trail’s key attraction. Even in Chiayi County’s dryish winter, it’s quite a sight.

A light-brown cliff bulges out over hikers’ heads, and where erosion has cut the rock back — the shape made me think of a boxer’s swollen and split lower lip — a curtain of water pours out, showering the trail.

The scenic administration has installed benches here, making it one of the best picnic spots in the county. All 12 of the trail’s footbridges (numbered from east to west) appeared to be well maintained, and I didn’t encounter any slippery surfaces.

Starting from the east meant that, by the time we rejoined the main trail, we were more than halfway. The western third of Jhukeng River Trail is somewhat flatter, and weaves between tea fields before reaching a parking lot with toilets at km29.6 on Road 162A.

The car, of course, was still at the eastern trailhead. We sipped some of our water — one pleasure of winter hiking is not being weighed down by liters of fluids — turned around, and retraced our steps. If we were guilty of dawdling on the outward leg, we made up for it on the return stretch. Even on a shaded track in midwinter, when you’re going uphill in Taiwan’s highlands, it’s not difficult to break into a proper sweat.

Steven Crook has been writing about travel, culture and business in Taiwan since 1996. He is the author of Taiwan: The Bradt Travel Guide and co-author of A Culinary History of Taipei: Beyond Pork and Ponlai.