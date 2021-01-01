The Tai Gu Tales Dance Theater (太古踏舞團) is back at the National Experimental Theater in Taipei this weekend with a new work that interweaves performance genres, cultures, feminism and generations in a bid to get to the core: the human heart.
The choreographer of Heart Scenery (心之景), Wu Tsai-lin (吳采璘), is well-versed in cross-cultural influences and artistry: Her parents are Wu Hsing-kuo (吳興國) and Lin Hsiu-wei (林秀偉).
Lin founded the dance troupe in 1988, two years after she helped Wu Hsing-kuo found the Contemporary Legend Theatre (當代傳奇劇場), so Wu Tsai-lin grew up seeing her parents create works that fused Eastern cultural traditions and contemporary Western practices.
Photo courtesy of Tai Gu Tales Dance Theater
Given her exposure to jingju [Beijing opera, 京劇], it is not surprising that she asked Chu Po-cheng (朱柏澄), a Contemporary Legend Theatre member, to join her and five other dancers — Shih Min-wen (施旻雯), Kao Yung-chieh (高詠婕), Chen Zhi-chin (陳知勤), Chang Ching-yi (張靜宜) and Chen Yu-chen (陳俞臻) — in the cast.
Wu Tsai-lin was interested in exploring the dichotomy of how societies talk about the heart and its influence on emotion and the body, but from a female perspective.
In Eastern thought, the body and mind are one and cannot be separated, while there has often been debates in Western thought whether the heart rules the brain or the brain rules the heart. Where does the sense of stability or instability come from when talking about emotions? Can the dialogue between the mind and the body be interpreted through dance?
Wu Tsai-lin asked three musicians, who come from diverse backgrounds and styles, to perform alongside the dancers: drummer He Yi-ming (賀毅明), who plays the Japanese taiko; bassist Derrick Lin (林克安) — well-known to Taipei jazz aficionados from his years performing with the house band at Smexy and the now-defunct Brown Sugar; and Guinea-born Moussa Mao Camara, who plays several West African instruments.
■ National Experimental Theater (國家戲劇院實驗劇場), 21-1 Zhongshan N Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號) tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm
■ Tickets are NT$600 and NT$800 or NT$2,000 for sponsor-level, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticketing kiosks. Tonight’s show is sold out
