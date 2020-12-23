Environmental Impact Assessment: Mending muntjacs and saving civets

A team is working hard for its wildlife patients at eastern Taiwan’s first wildlife rescue center and hospital

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter





On the evening of Sept. 2, just as they set off to eat dinner, the staff at WildOne Wildlife Rescue Center, in Taitung County’s Chihshang Township (池上), were notified that a car had collided with a Reeves’s muntjac — a type of small deer — on the other side of the Coastal Mountain Range.

“We don’t yet have a rescue vehicle, but the police in Changbin (長濱) didn’t hesitate to help. About an hour later, they brought the injured muntjac to us,” remembers Chi Meng-jou (綦孟柔), co-founder and chairperson of WildOne Wildlife Conservation Association (野灣野生動物保育協會).

The adult female had suffered a serious fracture to one leg, and multiple contusions to her head and tail. After administering a painkiller and antibiotics, the animal was rehydrated and allowed to rest.

A juvenile masked palm civet peers out from its cage at WildOne Wildlife Rescue Center in Taitung County. Photo: Steven Crook

Muntjacs are easily frightened, and stress may cause muscle fibers to die and release their contents into the bloodstream. This condition, known as acute exertional rhabdomyolysis, can lead to renal failure. When it occurs to wild animals which have been trapped, or even taken by humans who mean well, the phenomenon is known as capture myopathy.

Despite surgery, the muntjac didn’t survive, due to the severity of her injuries, coupled with shock caused by the transportation and medical treatment.

Had the accident occurred a few months earlier, the muntjac’s chances of survival would have been even slimmer. Before the opening of WildOne Wildlife Rescue Center, birds and mammals found injured or orphaned in Hualien or Taitung had to be transported all the way to Pingtung or Taipei — or simply left to die.

A ruddy kingfisher receives treatment at WildOne Wildlife Rescue Center. Photo courtesy of WildOne Wildlife Conservation Association

Last month, WildOne treated two muntjacs.

The first, a pregnant female, died along with its fawn, most likely due to exertional rhabdomyolysis. Noticing that the mother-to-be didn’t flee as they approached, Forestry Bureau employees suspected something was seriously wrong, and brought her to WildOne. Besides a broken jaw, which didn’t affect feeding, the muntjac had no obvious injuries. It’s thought she’d been chased by feral dogs to the point of exhaustion, and that her condition was exacerbated by the manner in which she was moved to the rescue center.

The second, which arrived at the end of the month, is also thought to have been attacked by dogs. Those who transported the young male muntjac knew they should place him in a cardboard box, and keep the immediate environment quiet and dark. However, his head and leg injuries were so severe that, after about a week, he died, possibly of meningitis.

A WildOne vet performs surgery on a bat. Photo courtesy of WildOne Wildlife Conservation Association

Establishing and operating the east’s first wildlife rescue center and hospital has been a primary goal of WildOne Wildlife Conservation Association since the nonprofit was set up in 2017. The facility’s grand opening ceremony on Aug. 15 this year was attended by representatives of the Endemic Species Research Institute, the Forestry Bureau, Taiwan Sugar Corporation (TSC), and Taipei Zoo.

The “one” in the group’s English name isn’t merely a homophone for the “wan” in Taiwan. It also signifies the concept of “One Health” — a recognition that the health of humans is connected to the health of animals and the environment. The emergence of new infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, is often a result of environmental disruption. “One Health” is an interdisciplinary approach involving both humans and animals to address health issues such as zoonotic diseases.

The rescue center occupies a two-story, 150-ping building that WildOne rents from TSC. Renovation was made possible by 2,035 supporters who donated a total of NT$3.65 million. Taipei Zoo and some privately-owned pet hospitals gifted equipment to the center.

Vets administer anesthesia to a Horikawai’s brown bat currently recovering in the center. Photo courtesy of WildOne Wildlife Conservation Association

Finding a suitable location wasn’t easy, explains Philip Liao (廖朝盛), an animal keeper and one of the center’s four full-time staff. Urban environments are too noisy for convalescing animals. Somewhere remote would be peaceful but inconvenient. The site in Chihshang benefits from being close to Provincial Highway 9, one of the east’s key arteries, yet reasonably undisturbed, Liao points out.

A recent crowdfunding effort brought in NT$13.95 million, which will be used to improve the center’s medical and rehabilitation facilities. The nonprofit plans to buy or build large cages in which recovering animals can be prepared for release back into the wild. The two it currently uses are on loan from the Forestry Bureau.

Even though WildOne has invested in anesthesia, X-ray, and ultrasound machines, it’s sometimes forced to transport animals to or borrow items from better-equipped pet hospitals. The association wants to acquire pathological examination equipment so it can better identify causes of death.

As of late last month, the center’s patients included six scaly-breasted munias, a ruddy kingfisher, a common kestrel, a barn swallow, a Horikawai’s brown bat, a Chinese softshell turtle and four juvenile masked palm civets.

Two other civets were returned to the wild early last month, following two-and-a-half months of rehabilitation. They were found, terribly malnourished, in a cage beside a road.

The munias had been separated from their parents. During the pruning of some roadside trees, the branch on which the adults had built their nest crashed to the ground. Miraculously, not only did all the fledglings survive uninjured, but the fallen nest was spotted by one of the tree trimmers.

The bat arrived with an injured wing, perhaps caused by crashing into a wall. Suturing the wound made it worse, because the bat tried to lick the suture. Following treatment with antibiotics, the bat is beginning to recover — but Liao predicts it’ll be a very long haul.

To supplement the mealworms which form the major part of the bat’s diet, WildOne staff catch moths and other insects. To control costs, they’ve bred mealworms on site.

Civets mainly eat fruit, but because fruits cultivated for human palates can be unhealthily sweet compared to those that grow wild, the mammals cared for at the rescue center are sometimes given vegetables. “Sometimes we’ll give them eggs or baby chickens, as some animal protein is good for them,” says Liao.

The animals’ meals are prepared in a dedicated kitchen on the center’s second floor. Opening a freezer, Liao pulls out a vacuum-seal bag. It contains two frozen rats, complete with tails. These rodents, he explains, were donated by an exotic-pet business that breeds rats for people to feed to their pet snakes.

The contents of another freezer are more sobering. It contains the corpses of several animals which WildOne failed to save, or decided to euthanize. The center must notify Taitung County Government every time it receives a living animal protected by the Wildlife Conservation Act. If the animal dies, the center can’t dispose of the remains until official permission is given, to ensure that feathers aren’t sold to collectors, or organs turned into traditional medicine.

Liao doesn’t blame delays of this kind on bureaucratic inefficiency or apathy. Government units responsible for wildlife conservation are under resourced, he says.

According to the nonprofit’s Web site, when deciding whether to treat an animal or euthanize it, WildOne vets consider not only the rarity of that species, and if that particular animal will ever be able to return to the wild, but also whether their resources are adequate.

Even before the rescue center opened, WildOne was saving animals. For several months, the association’s team of vets and other specialists raised a young Formosan black bear called Mulas. The female bear, which had been separated from her mother and found in the hills northwest of Chishang, was fitted with a tracking device and returned to the wild in May. So far, she seems to be thriving.

Emily Wu (吳昀蓉), who cared for Mulas and now works full-time at the center in Chishang, joined WildOne soon after graduating from National Pingtung University of Science and Technology’s Department of Veterinary Medicine.

“Wildlife medicine is a bit different to treating domestic animals,” says Wu. Because her courses focused on cats and dogs, with some classes on pet birds and turtles, she sought opportunities to learn at her university’s Institute of Wildlife Conservation.

She’s also run up against her parents’ doubts. “They’ve asked me why I don’t want to treat cats and dogs. They think a wildlife vet may not earn as much as one who works with pets. But most vets need to face the animals’ owners — that’s another kind of pressure — and many of them work 12 hours per day. I think working here is more interesting and challenging.”

Steven Crook, the author or co-author of four books about Taiwan, has been following environmental issues since he arrived in the country in 1991. He drives a hybrid and carries his own chopsticks.