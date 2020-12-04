Internationally acclaimed Taiwanese-Austrian pianist Chen Ruei-bin (陳瑞斌) will be putting on a treat for classical music lovers this month in honor of Ludwig van Beethoven and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, who this year are respectively celebrating their 250th and 180th birthdays.
Chen says he also wants to provide encouragement and inspiration for people in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes to infuse some positive energy into Taiwanese society as the year draws to a close. The program will include Tchaikovsky’s The Seasons, a set of 12 pieces that correspond to each month of the year, as well as Beethoven’s Moonlight and Appassionata sonatas. He says that these pieces are most fitting to help people face uncertain times.
A child prodigy, Chen won his first award at the age of six with a performance of Beethoven’s Pathetique. He left Taiwan when he was 13 to study in Vienna, the same city where Beethoven made his name. He later trained under Russian master Lazar Berman, which brought him close to the works of Tchaikovsky.
Photo courtesy of Chen Ruei-bin
■ Tonight at 7:30 at Tainan Municipal Tainan Cultural Center, 332, Zhonghua Rd Sec 3, Tainan City (台南市中華路三段332號), and Dec. 19 at 7:30 at Taipei’s National Concert Hall, 21-1 Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號)
■ Tickets range from NT$800 to NT$4,800 and are available at ticket.com.tw as well as convenience store kiosks
■ For more information, visit www.rueibinchen.com
Photo courtesy of Chen Ruei-bin
I sat down this week for a chat with Taiwan Internet stalwart T. H. Schee (徐子涵, @scheeinfo on Twitter). Schee’s career for the last two decades has been focused on Internet and public policy in Taiwan. At 24, in 2002, Schee became project manager at Yam.com for blogs. Since then he has been involved in the digital transformation of Taiwan, consulting for and participating on government, academic and private organizations and panels. He has built up a reputation for his work on the intersection of Internet and public policy. Schee was invited to a UN expert council in 2011 based
Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 The Hunan Braves (湖南勇) are famous for their ferocity in combat. It’s said that while defending Taiwan against the French during the 1884 Battle of Tamsui, they would rush back to the battlefield immediately after having their wounds treated. The combined forces of Qing Dynasty troops, irregular warriors like the Braves as well as local resistance fighters eventually fended off the French in a shocking victory. The Hunan Braves, who belonged to the Zhuosheng Battalion (擢勝營) under Qing Dynasty general Sun Kai-hua (孫開華), himself a native of Hunan, were no strangers to Taiwan. They first arrived in
“Think of your bike as your child,” says Tsai Shih-chiang (蔡士強), “because you have to pay a half fare to take it with you on the train.” Tsai doesn’t have any children; no human ones at least. He has four bicycles. His current favorite is his trail bike because, after giving up triathlons, his favorite cycling is off-road. And since Taipei, where Tsai lives, is not great for trail riding, his weekends usually start and finish with a train journey to Yilan and back. Or Hsinchu. Or Taichung or further afield. TRAINS ... And, as Tsai says, the Taiwan Railways Administration
Sasadre is a born performer. The energetic septuagenarian from the Aboriginal Paiwan community dandyishly presents himself with a scarf tastefully tied around his neck and a laurel adorning his crown — made from a plant I’m too distracted by his schtick to ask the name of. We are in the mountains of Taitung County, and Sasadre has been tasked to teach us about his community’s traditional slate houses and agricultural practices. He does so with panache. For the 60 minutes we are at the settlement, Sasadre variously scolds our party for using a hunter’s knife incorrectly, encourages us to dig up