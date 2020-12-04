Highlight: Chen Ruei-bin piano concert

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





Internationally acclaimed Taiwanese-Austrian pianist Chen Ruei-bin (陳瑞斌) will be putting on a treat for classical music lovers this month in honor of Ludwig van Beethoven and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, who this year are respectively celebrating their 250th and 180th birthdays.

Chen says he also wants to provide encouragement and inspiration for people in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes to infuse some positive energy into Taiwanese society as the year draws to a close. The program will include Tchaikovsky’s The Seasons, a set of 12 pieces that correspond to each month of the year, as well as Beethoven’s Moonlight and Appassionata sonatas. He says that these pieces are most fitting to help people face uncertain times.

A child prodigy, Chen won his first award at the age of six with a performance of Beethoven’s Pathetique. He left Taiwan when he was 13 to study in Vienna, the same city where Beethoven made his name. He later trained under Russian master Lazar Berman, which brought him close to the works of Tchaikovsky.

Chen Ruei-bin will be playing two concerts in Taiwan this month. Photo courtesy of Chen Ruei-bin

■ Tonight at 7:30 at Tainan Municipal Tainan Cultural Center, 332, Zhonghua Rd Sec 3, Tainan City (台南市中華路三段332號), and Dec. 19 at 7:30 at Taipei’s National Concert Hall, 21-1 Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號)

■ Tickets range from NT$800 to NT$4,800 and are available at ticket.com.tw as well as convenience store kiosks

■ For more information, visit www.rueibinchen.com