Highlight: Under Kaohsiung’s Big Top

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter





The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts — Weiwuying is staging its biennial Circus Platform tomorrow and Sunday afternoons with a series of free performances in the Banyan Plaza and one absolutely not-to-be missed ticketed show in the Playhouse: Formosa Circus Art’s (FOCA, 福爾摩沙馬戲團) Moss (苔痕).

The free “Circus Wonderland” performances, which start at 3:30pm and run until a little after 6pm, feature seven mini shows: Spinning Macarons (旋轉馬卡龍) by On. P. Young (紅鼻子馬戲團); Baby in Cart (新手爸爸) by Hsu Kai-hsuan (徐開炫), Master M and Boy Z by WHO Theatre (虎劇團); HEY NOW by 0471 Acro Physical Theatre (0471特技肢體劇場); Fall in love with you (與你相愛) by Hu Chia-hao (胡嘉豪); Step by Wu Haw-jong (吳顥中); and Ba~HaGa! (巴哈嘎不可不可) by Dai Yu-ren (戴郁仁) and Wu Zheng-ying (吳政穎)

A run-down of the shows and their start times can be found on Weiwuying’s Web site (www.npac-weiwuying.org).

Formosa Circus Art will perform Moss, their terrific collaboration with the Germany-based Peculiar Man troupe of Tien Tsai-wei and Jan Mollmer, at the Playhouse at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts tomorrow night. Photo courtesy of Ken Wang, Formosa Circus Arts

FOCA’s Moss was not originally scheduled to be part of the platform, as it had been planned for earlier in the year, but was moved back due to COVID-19 restrictions. It should prove a fitting coda to Saturday’s activities.

I saw Moss at the Cloud Gate Theater in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) last month and was just blown away. The production is the final part of FOCA’s crossover trilogy, and was created in collaboration with the Germany-based Peculiar Man, founded by Tien Tsai-wei (田采薇), a dancer with Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, and Jan Mollmer.

Tien and Mollmer’s dance theater expertise gives the show its narrative structure — and its poignancy.

The five FOCA performers in front of an apparently abandoned construction site in alley, a setting familiar around Taiwan. A three-level metal scaffold stands in for the concrete house that inspired the work and serves as a launch pad for a series of drops, falls and swings.

The story does not really move in a linear fashion, but each segment segues seamlessly into the next and several funny bits of business cycle back through the tale as it unfolds

The FOCA members’ physically — and several of their stunts — are awe inspiring, and they had the Cloud Gate audience demanding repeated curtain calls.

■ Formosa Circus Art, “Moss,” tomorrow at 7:30pm

■ The Playhouse at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts—Weiwuying (衛武營國家藝術文化中心戲劇院), 1, Sanduo 1st Rd, Kaohsiung City (高雄市三多一路1號)

■ Tickets are NT$300 to NT$1,000, available at Weiwuying box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticket kiosks