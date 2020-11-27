Taipei Dance Forum (TDF, 舞蹈空間) first began working with Netherlands-based Spanish choreographer Marina Mascarell in 2010, and over the past decade and four productions, they have proven to be a formidable pairing.
Their latest collaboration, Second Landscape (媒體入侵), was designed to be the culmination of the TDF’s 30th anniversary program, making its Taiwan premiere on Oct. 31.
However, as with so many other things in this COVID-19 pandemic year, things did not go exactly as planned.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Dance Forum
The Oct. 31 performance turned out to be the show’s world premiere, as the Skanes Dansteater, which had been scheduled to premiere the work in March, postponed the show until January next year due to COVID-19-triggered shutdowns.
Mascarell came to Taipei this summer to spend several weeks rehearsing with TDF’s dancers, which not only required going through the 14-day quarantine period, but led to her marrying her long-time partner so that he and their young daughter would be able to travel to Taiwan with her.
Now it turns out that not only are audiences in Taiwan the first to see Second Landscape, they might be the only ones to see it, at least for several years as Skanes Dansteater have decided to cancel its portion of the production due the continuing uncertainties of the pandemic situation.
Second Landscape, like all of Mascarell’s work, is an exploration of a crucial social issue, one that has only grown in importance in this shutdown, locked-down year: the digital media invasion of our lives, our minds and our senses.
She is concerned that the focus on short-term gratification via social media and an overdependence on the Internet for news and information are robbing humans of their capacity for deep thinking and, for the younger generation, the ability to develop critical thinking skills.
Second Landscape asks why are so many people willing to sacrifice their self-awareness and their privacy in the face of a never-ending digital media onslaught?
■ The Taipei Dance Forum, “Second Landscape,” tomorrow at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm
■ Metropolitan Hall (城市舞台), 25 Bade Rd, Sec 3, Taipei (台北市八德路三段25號).
■ Tickets are NT$500 to NT$1,500; available at NTCH box offices, Eslite ticket desks, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and convenience store ticket kiosks
One often hears that the people of Taiwan are 98 percent Han, a complicated cultural term that is often used to imply a certain genetic relationship as well. Yet among the pre-1949 population of Taiwan, roughly 45 percent are descended from immigrants from Quanzhou (泉州) in China. Who might these people be? In medieval times Quanzhou was one of the world’s greatest ports, a melting pot of peoples from India and northeast, southeast and central Asia, along with Han and other peoples we now identify as “Chinese.” Merchants from Quanzhou competed in the southeast Asian textile trade, shipping cottons from India
COVID-19 has been racking the world, and there’s hardly a person alive who doesn’t want to see 2020 in the rear view mirror. Taiwan of course has proven to be an island of safety during this epidemic. In appreciation of that as well as giving 2020 an early send off, Brandon Thompson, Adoga, and Taipei Next have prepared a fitting music fest, “Forget 2020” or in the vernacular, “F#ck 2020.” It’s a late-night-early-morning festival where you’ll hear some 30 vocalists and musicians performing many of your favorite songs from the past two decades. Expect hits from the rise of Bruno, Slim,
NOV. 23 to NOV. 29 Japanese researchers initially thought that the Saisiyat Aborigines’ Pasta’ay festival was a New Year celebration. A drawing of a Saisiyat man dancing with a kirakil, a ceremonial headdress used during the Pasta’ay, appeared in a 1906 issue of Record of Taiwan’s Customs, where the author noted that it “represented reverence to their ancestral spirits.” Ten years would pass before the Temporary Taiwan Old Customs Investigation Committee published the earliest description of the ceremony. “The Pasta’ay is held to worship the Ta’ay people, who were a diminutive race living in the caves of the Maiparai Mountains,” the
“Easy-peasy,” you’re probably saying, “I should have done this years ago.” Such are the joys of riding with a strong wind at your back, which, at this time of year, should be pushing you southwestwards for a second successive day, like a 19th-century clipper racing to deliver Queen Victoria’s favorite Oriental Beauty tea (東方美人) from New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) to London. Enjoy it while it lasts. The Tourism Bureau’s handbook Cycling Around Taiwan sends you off down Provincial Highway 61, which is about as exciting as it sounds. In any case, you’ll have plenty of time in days to