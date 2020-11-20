The COVID-19 pandemic has been a disaster to so many artists, performers and dance, theater and opera troupes around the world, shuttering venues and tossing many people out of work.
However, it has also been a boon in some ways, as artists and companies explore new ways to connect with audiences through virtual performances, or provide grist for their creative process, inspiring new works.
While Taiwan has been spared some of the ravages and turmoil of its international counterparts, the pandemic has become a source of inspiration for many in the creative industry, including Luo Wen-jinn (羅文瑾), artistic director of the Tainan-based Scarecrow Contemporary Dance Company (稻草人現代舞蹈團).
Photo courtesy of Liu Ren-haur
For her latest work for the company, Hideout (巢), Luo returns to one of her favorite sources of inspiration: plumbing 19th and 20th century philosophy and literature to ponder the complexity of life in a 21st century crisis and the depths that people are willing to go to feel safe.
The work was created in collaboration with the musicians of Musica Lequio Pequeno, with stage design by Tseng Chi-ting (曾啟庭) and Sun Chia-hsuan (孫佳暄)
Luo cites a quote from French poet and dramatist Paul Claudel from his Position And Proposition: “We lack the wings to fly, but we still find the strength to fall.”
Photo courtesy of Liu Ren-haur
The piece also raises questions about what the different classes in a society truly feel, Luo said.
Hideout is set in a nameless, placeless colony, where the inhabitants roam about — uneasy, restless, and cut off from the outside world and their larger community, worrying if they will remain safe.
Luo challenges her five dancers — led by Li Pei-shan (李佩珊) — by having them explore a variety of materials and objects in their movements, from thick, carpet-like pieces of cloth to web-like drapes to lengths of flexible aluminum ventilation ducting.
Photo courtesy of Liu Ren-haur
French and German philosophers and writers might not be the most common sources of inspiration for choreographers, but Luo has a strong record when it comes to creating interesting, thought-provoking shows, from the Franz Kafka-inspired The Keyman (鑰匙人) and the Jean-Paul Sartre-inspired Dripping (詭‧跡) to Abyss, drawn from the writings of Friedrich Nietzsche and Hermann Hesse.
After this weekend’s shows at the Taikang Cultural Center in Tainan, the company will bring Hideout to the Taipei City Shuiyuan Theater for three shows starting on Dec. 5.
WHAT: Hideout
WHEN: Saturday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm
WHERE: Taikang Cultural Center ( 台江文化中心台江劇場), 207, Sec 1, Anji Road, Annan District, Tainan (台南市安南區安吉路一段207號)
ADMISSION: NT$450; available online at www.artsticket.com and at convenience store ticket kiosks
ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES: Dec. 5 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, Dec. 6 at 2:30pm at the Taipei City Shuiyuan (Wellspring) Theater (台北市水源劇場), 92 Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段92號). Tickets are NT$600, available at the NTCH and Eslite ticket booths, online at www.artsticket.com and at convenience store ticket kiosks
A savory snack has become all the rage with Taiwan’s IT crowd because they believe it can bewitch wayward tech — whether disobedient desk top computers, intractable servers or ill-mannered ATMs. Green bags of coconut butter-flavored Kuaikuai (乖乖) are the go-to prophylactic because they possess magical power that ensures machines won’t break down. “They never malfunction,” says a computer engineer from the Liberty Times, the sister paper of the Taipei Times, as we wander around a frigid room that holds dozens of computer servers – and over a dozen bags of Kuaikuai. “And that’s the reason why [we use them],” he
Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 The British gunboats HMS Bustard and HMS Algerine arrived at Anping Port on the morning of Nov. 21, 1868, positioning themselves so the entire area was within firing range. John Gibson, acting consul on Formosa, and Lieutenant Thornhaugh Philip Gurdon vowed to attack if the British weren’t redressed for the past nine months of grievances under the rule of Taiwan circuit intendant, a position between Governor and Prefect, Liang Yuan-kui (梁元桂). Their primary goal, however, was to coerce the Qing Dynasty government to relinquish control over the lucrative camphor industry and allow for free trade.
For Taiwan’s tourism industry, it’s been a white-knuckle year. Some major players didn’t make it to the third quarter. The five-star Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan closed at the end of June, a few months after the shuttering of the equally upmarket Landis Taichung. Both suffered from the almost-complete disappearance of foreign visitors. According to Tourism Bureau statistics, between April and September last year, international arrivals in Taiwan totaled 5.89 million. In the same period this year, the number was a mere 66,190. For others, business hasn’t been bad, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-March, Chris Kuo (郭哲均), former chairman of the Yilan
Across Asia humans in rural areas are in constant contact with the Tokay Gecko, which takes its name from the noise it makes in many Asian languages and in English as well. Reaching up to 30-40cm in length and capable of inflicting a nasty bite, it preys on insects and small vertebrates, with snacks of fruit in between. Its range extends from northeastern India, across Nepal and Bhutan and then down through southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and on to New Guinea. Sometimes kept as a pet elsewhere in the world, it has been introduced into the