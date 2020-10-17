The coronavirus pandemic has had many social, political and economic ramifications. One interesting side effect in the cycling world has been the demolition of the world record for everesting. The latest time of six hours and 59 minutes was set by Sean Gardner two weeks ago in the US state of Virginia.
Don’t worry if you haven’t heard of everesting, most cyclists hadn’t until recently. Primarily an individual event, it is ideally suited to a time when social distancing and restrictions on travel mean that many local and international sporting events have been canceled, since it can be undertaken on any hill in any country, “or even on a bridge or the driveway of your home,” states the Web site of the Hells 500, custodian of the Everesting Hall of Fame (everesting.cc/hall-of-fame/#/).
The concept is fiendishly simple, but achieving it is brutally difficult. All you need to do is cycle the height of Mount Everest, 8,848m, on a single hill in a single activity. “No time limit. No sleep.”
HISTORIC ORIGINS
The challenge can be traced back to 1994, when George Mallory, grandson of the mountaineer of the same name, was preparing to climb the real Everest in commemoration of his British grandfather’s disappearance there in 1924. As part of his training, he cycled up Australia’s 1,250m Mount Donna Buang eight times in 22 hours and 45 minutes.
There have been 6,538 successful everesting attempts in 97 countries to date, with more added almost every week. This year, having been taken up by elite riders, the record has been broken six times since May 11, when American Phil Gaimon did the first sub-eight-hour ride.
The most high-profile cyclist to hold the record was Spain’s seven-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador who posted seven hours and 27 minutes on July 6.
To beat this, on July 30 former Ireland pro Ronan McLaughlin chose a hill averaging 14.2 percent without any turns so he could maximize his descents as well as his ascents. He also removed as much weight from his bike as possible, including slicing off part of his handlebars, and removing his water bottles and cages. He advanced the record to seven hours and five minutes, only to see it beaten on Oct. 3 by Gardner, whose segment averaged 15.5 percent.
The women’s record has been broken four times over the same period and is now held by former UK professional cyclist Emma Pooley.
According to Hells 500, only five people, all men, have successfully everested in Taiwan. The first was Frenchman Bryce Benat in 2014.
EXPERT ADVICE
For suggestions on how to approach such an attempt, Cycling Shorts joined Benat for a ride and a chat on Taipei’s riverside bike paths.
Benat studied mechanical engineering and biomechanics in France before moving to England to work for bike company Pashley, famous for making Post Office delivery bikes, and then Halfords, for whom he still works as Asia-area quality manager.
“For endurance, preparation is more important than training,” he says, though he admits to doing a little gym work to strengthen his neck and upper body.
Presumably Benat is permanently fit, however, since he rides around 15,000km to 20,000km per year, mostly up hills. Other recent achievements include riding solo 1,060km around Taiwan in 47 hours (most people take around 10 days); riding from the country’s northern tip to southern tip in 14 hours and 58 minutes (most people cannot do this, but those that try, aim for 24 hours); and completing the 4,000km European transcontinental in 12 days.
With wife Karen, he celebrated getting married by riding around the world on a tandem, and this year they took their two sons on a tour around Taiwan.
Nevertheless, Benat plans and prepares carefully, riding the route in advance so he can minimize external elements to avoid surprises.
“Choosing the segment is key,” he says.
His preference is for a constant gradient of around 7 percent to 8 percent, though the descent is also important; too many turns, and you won’t be able to relax sufficiently.
“You’ll also need one hand free to eat going down,” he says. “Choosing a segment with a local 24-hour shop nearby is ideal.”
With regard to nutrition, Benat prefers normal food to the energy gels and bars used by many athletes. He’s also been vegetarian for the last three years, saying he has noticed reduced inflammation and speedier recovery.
If convenience stores are not available, he recommends parking a car with supplies along the route. For his second everesting challenge in November 2017 he rode two-and-a-half times up the road from sea level in Hualien to 3,275m at Wuling (武嶺), Taiwan’s highest road. Since there are no convenience stores, and the few shops and restaurants close after sunset, he bought water and food on his first ascent, and hid them in bushes for later.
Although that route took him longer and has some seriously precipitous sections, in some ways it was easier, he says, and definitely more enjoyable with its views across the Central Mountain Range.
For his 2014 attempt, he had chosen a 3.6km, 6.7 percent segment in Dadu (大肚), Taichung, which meant he had to repeat it 37.5 times.
“Fighting boredom is the hardest thing, since it’s so easy to abandon at any time,” he says.
Longer segments feel more like a normal ride.
So, just how tough is it to everest?
“It’s the hardest,” he says.
Will he ever do another one?
“Oh, I kind of did already, on my birthday in June.”
It turns out there’s a related activity where you don’t have to ride the same hill over and over. But, you have to climb 10,000m. For this, Benat found 23 different ascents in Yangmingshan National Park (陽明山國家公園), the highest being Datunshan (大屯山) at 1,067m.
And, if you happen to be near Wuling next week, you might see him three times. He’s planning to ride up all its approaches: from Puli, Hualien and Yilan, for another total of 10,000m.
OCT. 12 to OCT. 18 The Japanese government tried hard to convince Yang Chao-chia (楊肇嘉) to adopt a Japanese name, sending several agents to visit him in 1942. The outspoken political activist turned them down each time, finally deciding to flee to China to avoid further harassment. Two years earlier, the colonial government began encouraging Taiwanese to adopt Japanese names as part of its kominka policy of fully assimilating the population. However, by the end of 1941, only about one percent had complied. “They hoped that I would lead by example and influence the masses. But how
While many outdoor festivals have fallen silent, the music plays on this weekend in Central Taiwan. The Compass Taichung International Food and Music Festival is set to kick off on Saturday and Sunday at the city’s Civic Square (市民廣場), popularly known as People’s Park. “There’s no better location in Taichung for an outdoor event,” said Douglas Habecker, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, which hosts the event, now in its 17th year. The spacious park is home to the annual Taichung Jazz Festival, which was canceled this year due to issues related to COVID-19. In addition to the usual genres of rock, blues and hip-hop,
Is the trash can half full or half empty? When it comes to handling garbage, Taiwan has made tremendous progress. The proportion of waste that ends up in landfills has shrunk to less than 1 percent. Thanks to one of the world’s highest recycling rates, there isn’t enough household refuse to keep the nation’s incinerators busy. Yet, at the same time, anyone who travels through rural Taiwan will see plenty of bottles, cans and plastic bags by the roadside. Much of this waste persists in the environment as microplastics after it degrades. “Minimizing the amount of waste we create is one way
Even though tomorrow’s Uanliu Music Festival (灣流音樂祭) features an all-Taiwanese lineup, virtually no Mandarin will be heard. Instead, the sounds of some of Taiwan’s once-suppressed languages — Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, Atayal and Amis — will permeate the two stages and booths next to National Taiwan University’s (NTU) Drunken Moon Lake. The eclectic lineup includes Hakka folk icon Lin Sheng-hsiang (林生祥), last year’s Golden Indie-winning fusion group ChuNoodle (春麵), Hoklo indie rockers Windmill (風籟坊) and Atayal chanteuse Yaway Mawring. Put together and crowdfunded by members of the NTU Student Association’s native languages task force (本土語言小組) and NTU Taigi Bun Sia