Compass festival keeps on rockin’ through troubled times

The annual festival in Taichung offers up food, music and more

By John Evans / Contributing reporter





While many outdoor festivals have fallen silent, the music plays on this weekend in Central Taiwan.

The Compass Taichung International Food and Music Festival is set to kick off on Saturday and Sunday at the city’s Civic Square (市民廣場), popularly known as People’s Park.

“There’s no better location in Taichung for an outdoor event,” said Douglas Habecker, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, which hosts the event, now in its 17th year.

Paul Davies, aka Boston Paul, at a previous Compass festival, will perform this weekend with the band Native Space. Photo Courtesy of Courtney Donovan Smith

The spacious park is home to the annual Taichung Jazz Festival, which was canceled this year due to issues related to COVID-19.

In addition to the usual genres of rock, blues and hip-hop, jazz has taken a higher profile at this year’s Compass festival.

“In a very small way we tried to fill that void,” said Habecker.

Shaun Armstrong, at a previous Compass festival, will perform this weekend with the band The ShapeMaster. Photo Courtesy of Courtney Donovan Smith

Jazzhead Trio and Mark Kuo’s Jazztet are two of the jazz groups featured, in addition to perennial favorites such as The ShapeMaster, Native Space and PhiloSophia.

In all, 20 or so musical groups are set to take the stage this week, with singer-songwriters mostly performing in the afternoons and bands in the evening hours.

Aside from music, dozens of local vendors will be on hand offering up diverse food and drink options.

Non-profit organizations will include the International Women’s Association of Taichung, which will sell baked goods, with the profits going to a local charity.

With warm temperatures expected, the event will take place rain or shine. For the latest updates, check the Compass Food and Music Fest Facebook event page.