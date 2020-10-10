Today, it is far easier to acquaint oneself with Taiwan’s “other 2 percent” than it was a couple of decades ago when Aboriginal cultures, languages, names and histories were systematically subjugated to hegemonic national standards and what few representations there were tended to be caricatures of drinking and betel nut-chewing adults or happy, singing-and-dancing youths.
Since the processes of democratization and cultural diversity started to take root around the end of the last millennium, however, there has been a proliferation of museums, visitor centers and even restaurants and cafes presenting and representing the country’s diverse ethnological spectrum.
But since you’re a cyclist, why not simply head off along some of nation’s less ridden roads to encounter and interact with their living embodiments?
Photo: Mark Caltonhill
Take Hualien, for example, where, even if you didn’t bring your bike, a basic one can be rented for as little as NT$100 from TR9 at the railway station. And a basic bone-shaker is all you’ll need today: the Truku (also Taroko) people may have formerly lived in the high mountains but, after three centuries of both voluntary and forced migration, they now inhabit large swathes of the coastal plain between the Pacific Ocean and foothills of the Central Mountain Range.
On the way across town, the Hualien Aboriginal Culture and History Museum (花蓮市原住民文化歷史館) and Hualien County Indigenous Museum (花蓮台灣縣原住民族文化館) both sound like good places to learn a little about the area’s inhabitants, but the former is more of a craft promotion center and the latter primarily a performance venue.
Continuing northward along the coast will take you past the Hualien Distillery, almost along the beach at Cisingtan (七星潭), and then through small fishing communities until Country Road 193 (花193) rejoins the main 9 from Taitung to Taipei. Unless you’re here on a Sunday afternoon or national holiday, the traffic shouldn’t be too heavy, and this is the quickest way out of town.
Photo: Mark Caltonhill
LOCAL TASTES
For a taste of Aboriginal cuisine, cross the Liyu River to Chongde (崇德) Village, one of the last Truku tribes to be forcibly relocated from higher grounds by the Japanese authorities in the 1920s. Just off the road beside the 167km marker is the Dajili Tribal House (達基力部落屋), a restaurant operated for twenty years by Guo Mama (郭媽媽).
For NT$350 to NT$550 per person you can sample a variety of locally sourced, traditional Truku dishes, such as wild boar trotter, stir-fried bird’s nest fern and bamboo-tube rice. Although around 20km from downtown Hualien, and despite the two-table, driftwood shack having evolved into a dining area for over 100, with craft workshop and sales areas, advance booking is pretty much essential.
Photo: Mark Caltonhill
Returning the 3km to where the Liwu River exits Taroko Gorge, follow the sign for the Taroko National Park HQ, where the two-story visitor center is worth a visit. The first floor offers an introduction to the flora and fauna of the area, while the basement provides an introduction to the Truku people’s history, handicrafts, livelihood and so forth.
It turns out that they originally inhabited parts of western Taiwan, moving into the central mountains around 300 years ago following Han-Chinese immigration, and eventually ending up in the lower reaches of the river and along the coastal plains around today’s Hualien.
Often in conflict with the colonial Japanese authorities, which ruled Taiwan from 1895 to 1945, they lost the decisive Truku War in 1914. After this they were forcibly restricted from their hunting grounds and, by interspersing their communities between other Aborigines and Chinese, attempts were made to dilute their culture and language. Today, there are around 32,000 Truku, of whom it is estimated two-thirds speak their language fluently.
Photo: Mark Caltonhill
‘EMBIYAX SU HUG’
According to a visitor center, Embiyax su hug is Truku for “How are you?” Shouted welcomingly from passersby as you make your way back to Hualien City through Truku villages, the phrase seems to be truncated into something more like Biya-su. Turning right onto Country Road 5 (花5) just beyond the cement plant — which the Truku claim was illegally built on their land five decades ago — this back road takes you through the Truku villages of Sanjhan (三棧), Jingmei (景美), Jiawan (佳灣), Guofu (國福) and Shueiyuan (水源).
You’ll see plenty of churches, since most Truku belong to one denomination or another, but not a single convenience store, at least not of the chain brands, just local versions or, more picturesquely, stalls selling home-grown fruit and vegetables and pickled produce.
Photo: Mark Caltonhill
You also won’t see local people wearing bright-colored ramie costumes, singing as they pound millet in traditional mortars. Well, singing yes, from karaoke machines by the sound of it, and probably drinking a beer or three and chewing betel nut. But not more noticeably than Han-Chinese do at a stir-fry restaurant in Tainan or, trading betel for tobacco, Westerners outside a pub in Taipei.
And dogs. Lots of dogs, but not the mongrel hunting dogs of old; now you’re more likely to see corgis, poodles and Chihuahuas.
Between the villages are stands of trees that stretch back up into the hills, but there are also fields and orchards and cows. And chickens, from the sound of it, and, somewhere out of sight, pigs too, because just after dawn in Jiawan one is slaughtered and butchered on the side of the road for equitable distribution according to the masuw custom of sharing things among the community.
Photo: Mark Caltonhill
And chilis, bananas and plantains, papaya, various gourds, oranges and pomelo, guava and dragon fruit. And later, when you reach Shueiyuan, jackfruit, starfruit, ginger, peanuts, shallots, and even coffee beans. But perhaps this is not surprising, since Shueiyuan means “water source” and indicates where sweet water flows out of the hills and down to Hualien; the original Truku name was Pajik, meaning “where vegetables grow easily.”
From here you can continue through the Amis village of Cijaiochuan (七腳川) and on through more Truku land to Liyu Lake (鯉魚潭), but you’ve probably earned a rest by now. Turning right takes you along the Shapodang (砂婆礑) River, where there are numerous pools and falls for swimming and cooling off.
From here you have a gentle 10km downhill roll to Hualien, with its numerous eateries, hotels or your train home.
Photo: Mark Caltonhill
