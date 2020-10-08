The WHO is the bookies’ favorite to win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, though experts say Greta Thunberg or press freedom groups are also strong contenders. The peace prize — the highlight of the Nobel season and the only one of the six Nobels awarded in Oslo — always sparks wild guessing games, rendered especially tricky by the fact that the list of nominees is kept secret for at least 50 years.
Only their number is known: this year there are 318 nominees, including 211 individuals and 107 organizations, according to the Nobel Institute. That leaves much to the imagination of experts.
“In the absence of a very clear front-runner... I think that we could and should see a prize to either an umbrella organization for journalists or individual journalists working in the field,” suggested Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute of Oslo.
Photo: AFP
“During conflicts, it’s extremely important that journalists contribute to provide information about what’s happening, both in order to hold the conflict parties accountable for their actions as well as providing information to the outside world that allows governments an opportunity to assess the situation and possible measures,” he said.
Both Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, and the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists have been mentioned as possibilities.
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is also a name on experts’ lips, either alone or with other activists.
Photo: AP
She was favorite to win the prize last year, when it went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for helping to end a 20-year postwar stalemate with Eritrea.
Nobel historian Asle Sveen said that while RSF was his first choice, Greta, as she is simply known, was “a possible candidate, absolutely.”
Greta would be the second-youngest laureate in the Nobel Prizes’ almost 120-year history, after the Pakistani advocate for girls’ education Malala Yousafzai.
“Even if you have this pandemic right now, climate change is in the long term much more serious,” Sveen noted.
NO NOBEL FOR TRUMP
Meanwhile, the new coronavirus pandemic has pushed the WHO to the top of online betting sites, just ahead of Greta.
That would be a way for the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee to honor the UN agency’s multilateral approach to the virus.
But the WHO has also been sharply criticized for its slow response, while US President Donald Trump has accused it of yielding to Chinese influence.
It’s also not known whether the WHO was nominated in time. The new coronavirus was defined as a pandemic on March 11 — while the deadline for peace prize nominations was Jan. 31, and Nobel committee members can only add their own suggestions at their first meeting of the year in February.
Other names making the rounds in Oslo include German non-governmental organization Transparency International, the World Food Program (WFP), the UN and its secretary general Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Afghan politician and women’s rights activist Fawzia Koofi. Those eligible to nominate candidates for the prize are also allowed to disclose their choice.
As a result, those believed to be on the list include the people of Hong Kong, NATO, indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist Raoni Metuktire, the whistleblower trio of Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning, as well as Greece’s ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras and his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev.
Whoever wins, COVID-19 will impact the prize this year.
Depending on the corona restrictions in place at the time, it will be awarded on Dec. 10 either in-person at a scaled-back ceremony in Oslo, or remotely in an online ceremony. While Trump has been nominated by two Scandinavian MPs, it is not known whether he is a candidate this year.
Trump seems to revel in the idea of being a Nobel laureate, given the number of tweets he has written about the possibility. But experts don’t think that will happen.
“Trump is more likely to get the Nobel prize in literature for his tweets than to get the Nobel Peace Prize,” said Urdal.
“And that’s not because he is Donald Trump, that’s because he hasn’t done anything that is deserving of the prize.”
At a new 400-acre research-and-development center on China’s south coast, Huawei Technologies (華為) engineers chat, tap at their phones, or chill out on a small electric tram that whirs them between buildings modeled variously on the Sorbonne or England’s great universities. They move through neighborhoods built in the style of Versailles or Renaissance Italy, passing by some of the 3,000 gardening and maintenance staff needed to keep the vast parklands immaculate. It’s late July, and on this Disneyland-like corporate campus about an hour and a half’s drive from Hong Kong, Huawei seems to be basking in the wealth from its leadership
Last Saturday, a dozen or so people rode naked through the streets of Taipei. Well, as naked as local mores allow. “Bare as you dare” might be the slogan of the World Naked Bicycle Ride (WNBR), but “Bare as the ROC laws permit” is probably more relevant to its Taiwan iteration, the 4th annual Taipei Naked Ride (台北裸騎). “Last year someone called the police,” says you-can-call-me Yung-luen, spokesperson for the group. Like everybody interviewed for this article, he clearly feels less exposed by not giving his real name. And, whether by stealth or coincidence — or simply because there is a police
OCT. 5 to OCT. 11 After obtaining permission from the Japanese colonizers, the Paiwan Aborigines of Dralegedreg set out for one final hunting trip on the morning of Oct. 9, 1914. Once they caught a “mighty beast,” they promised to surrender their firearms in accordance with the government’s colony-wide policy to “govern the savages” (理蕃). Around 10am, about 150 Paiwan fighters instead attacked the local police station, killing 11 Japanese officers and members of their families. Only one escaped to report the news to the authorities. Several more Paiwan groups rose up against the colonizers in the following
For the second time in an hour, my usually-reliable sense of direction let me down. The alleyways around Sishu Old Street (喜樹老街) were proving every bit as confounding as those in Sikunshen (四鯤鯓), where I’d started the day’s wanderings. I was in the southwestern corner of Tainan, a few hundred meters from the Taiwan Strait, looking around neighborhoods that feel remote, but which have been part of the city since the boundary between Tainan City and Tainan County was drawn in 1946. Inspiration to explore this part of Tainan had come in the form of a religious building, specifically its name. Longshan