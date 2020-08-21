The theme of the 13th Taipei Fringe Festival (台北藝穗節), which gets underway tomorrow, is “Fun together.”
“The greatest spirit of the Fringe Festival is adventure,” Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Director Austin Wang (王孟超), under whose center the fringe festival — along with its elder sibling, the Taipei Arts Festival, now falls — told a news conference at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park on Saturday last week.
Between tomorrow and Sept. 6, hundreds of performances by 125 performers are scheduled at venues ranging from cafes to the Treasure Hill Artist Village (寶藏巖國際藝術村) in Gongguan District (公館) to the Bopiliao Historic Block (剝皮寮歷史街區) in Wanhua District (萬華), although the heart of the festival will be at various facilities at the Songshan park.
Photo courtesy of Plan B Theater
Another key element to the success of the festival is risk, for both performers and audience members, all of whom are taking a chance on the unknown — will people come and will the show be any good?
“The Taipei Fringe Festival is a platform for young artists looking for a stage, so we do not have auditions,” Wang said at an earlier news conference last month, adding that the diversity of performances creates an atmosphere of fun.
However, while no auditions — therefore no curator or programming team — might be seen as an advantage, it also means no financial support from TPAC other than publicity, although the performers and groups get to keep all the money from their ticket sales.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei Fringe Festival
Young is also a subjective term, as the performers range from university students to members or veterans of well-established troupes.
Judging by the program on the festival’s well-designed Web site (www.fringefestival.taipei/index.aspx), there is sure to be something to please almost everyone, be it theater, dance, music, comedy, cabaret or interactive performances, and whether they want something in the morning, afternoon or evening.
For example, dance performances range from Turkish Restaurant — Sultan’s Night (土耳其餐廳—蘇丹王之夜) by the year-old Ko Ya Wen Belly Dance (柯雅文藝術舞蹈團) troupe, to choreographer Lin Yi-chi’s (林憶圻) examination of relationships in Until we meet again (如果不能再見), to Tell Me Why by the experimental group called “male left female right” (男右女左) and a group work by four young women, Euphorbia milii (虎刺梅).
Photo courtesy of Tsai Yao-zheng
Among the offerings in the theater category are Plan B Theater’s (不然，B計畫) Classic Love Pie Recipes (古典派的SM-巴洛克花園), inspired by four of William Shakespeare’s plays; WOW!Theater’s (瓦巫劇場) [Partyday]; Drag My Life (我有個Drag的習慣) by a group calling themselves Subconscious Explosion (基本矛盾) and Rose (玫瑰), an adaptation of Eileen Chang’s (張愛玲) novel Red Roses and White Roses (紅玫瑰與白玫瑰) by students from several of the departments at National Taiwan University of Arts (國立臺灣藝術大學).
If you are more interested in music, Robin Tseng (曾仲瑋) has teamed up with Elaine Tseng (曾怡玲) under the name “Mr and Mrs Hakka” to perform Cowboy 101: Ways to become a Hakka Happy Guy (掌牛哥到仙哥); the six-member vocal group Polaris (北極星) will perform Last Summer, which they describe as “A Cappella, with a twist” since they have included acoustic instruments; the nine-year-old flamenco group La Gitanita (小野狂花樂舞合作社) will give a total of 11 shows of their Fiesta (戲) production, although the cast members will change from performance to performance; and repeat festival veterans Yu Piano Trio (林語桐鋼琴三重奏) will be back again at Bopiliao with Echoic Island (迴音島), which they describe as an “improvisational live concert-slash-art installation-slash-performance.”
With ticket prices starting as low as NT$150 and rising to NT$1,000, there should be something to suit every budget.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei Fringe Festival
Ticket links are available on the Web site, and while there is not a single page on the www.artsticket.com.tw site for all the programs, as there is for the Taipei Arts Festival, clicking on a specific date will bring up all the shows under the music, drama, dance or other categories, identifiable as Fringe Festival offerings by the “2020 臺北藝穗節” prefix.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei Fringe Festival
