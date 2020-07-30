On the final green of the tournament, Ha Ki-won carefully took his stance and addressed the ball. A gentle strike, and it rolled forward.
In front of him it circled the hole, making a rattling sound as it dropped, and Ha raised his fist in triumph, taking victory and a 20 million won (US$17,000) winner’s check by a single shot.
The ball, though, was not in a hole, but still on the carpet. This was a professional screen golf tournament in South Korea, which hosts what organizers say is the world’s only such tour.
Photo: AFP
For Ha, 38, screen golf has offered a competitive lifeline: he first wielded a club at the age of 17, and reached the second tier of the professional KPGA tour, but never made a cut in tournament play. In screen golf, though, he now has five victories, and in 2017 he gave up real-life competition altogether, converting fully to simulator action.
“Now I feel more at ease in front of the giant screen,” said Ha.
Just like on a real course, players compete in several groups simultaneously, each taking shots in turn.
Photo: AFP
But rather than walking in open countryside to reach their next lie, they step in front of a screen measuring 5.8 by 3 meters.
Sensors on the floor and ceiling track the trajectory of the ball after impact and project its onward path down the virtual course.
The country’s biggest screen golf operator Golfzon — which has more than 1,300 centers across the South — set up the tour in 2012, with seven events a year, culminating in November’s GTour Championship, worth 150 million won to the winner.
Photo: AFP
There were 130 competitors at this month’s tournament in Daejeon, south of Seoul, eight of them first-tier KPGA professionals. The popularity is driven by accessibility: traditional golf is a hugely successful spectator sport in South Korea, which is a global powerhouse in the women’s game, providing eight of the current world top 20.
But with more than 65 percent of South Korea made up of mountains and a population of 52 million, land for golf courses is at a premium, club memberships are highly exclusive and green fees can cost hundreds of dollars.
GREENS ON SCREENS
Screen golf has stepped into the breach: Golfzon says 60 million rounds were played at its centers last year, and sales were up 10 percent in the first six months of this year.
Technological improvements have “narrowed the gap between real golf and screen golf,” Golfzon representative Yoo Young-sang said, adding that interest from first-tier KPGA players has been “on the rise.” Screen golf tournaments also attract fans of their own, he added: as many as 200 fans will attend tournaments, said Yoo, although this month’s event was held without spectators as a coronavirus precaution.
South Korean female professionals are less interested than their male counterparts, according to Yoo, as the real women’s game in South Korea is more lucrative than the men’s, with more tournaments offering larger prizes and greater prospects for commercial sponsorship.
It’s a reflection of their diverging fortunes on the global stage, where South Korean men fall far short of their countrywomen’s dominance.
Theories for the contrast include that the average physical differences between Asians and Westerners are smaller among women than men, and that male South Korean players’ development is interrupted by compulsory military service.
The Daejeon venue has no fewer than 27 golf booths, equipped with speakers to provide special effects to enhance the experience: good shots are met with rounds of applause and women calling “congratulations.”
If a ball lands in a bunker, the player has to play their next stroke from a deep-pile mat to simulate the effect of blasting out from sand.
But there is still a gap between virtual and real, said competitor Kim Da-hun, 24, who first picked up a club aged eight and is currently in the second tier of the KPGA tour.
“Out on the field, even the subtlest feeling in your hands and wind movements affect your play,” he said. “But here, your play is mostly dependent on a shot angle and speed.”
First, the bad news. Erren River (二仁溪), which divides Tainan from Kaohsiung, is seriously polluted. An academic paper published in 2018 concluded that, of 14 major waterways in Taiwan, Erren River contained the highest levels of cadmium, chromium, copper and mercury. The study, which averaged data gathered between 2002 and 2016, also found that the concentrations of arsenic and zinc in the river were among the highest in the country, while manganese levels exceeded the limit set by Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration. Now for some good news. Erren River isn’t nearly so noisome as it once was. If it isn’t out
Barbecue talk is usually delivered in an American accent. The land of pit ribs and tattooed barbecue bros has come to dominate how we perceive grilling outdoors. Yet people cook over charcoal and flames all around the world. Looking for fresh barbecue inspiration this summer? It is time to broaden your horizons. THE PHILIPPINES Cooking outdoors is standard in the Philippines. “You’re probably considered middle-class if you have an inside kitchen,” says Rachel Stockley, a chef of Filipino heritage who cooks at Baratxuri in Manchester. “Like Thai food, Filipino is all about hot, sour, sweet, salty flavors,” says Stockley, with sawsawan dipping sauces
Although Tsai Fu-yi (蔡復一) left Kinmen as a child in the 1580s, his portrait remained a prized heirloom of the Caicuo (蔡厝) Tsai clan throughout the centuries. This Tsai clan retains to this day much of its ancient ancestral worship rituals, including an offering ceremony every anniversary of Tsai Fu-yi’s death. On Wednesday last week, the Ministry of Culture officially deemed the painting of the Ming Empire politician “the oldest ancestral drawing in Taiwan,” designating it as the nation’s first ever significant national antiquity in an outlying island. In 2016, two art historians concluded that the portrait is even older
It has been 26 years since Nicholas Gould hosted his last Issues and Opinions radio show for ICRT a recording studio on Roosevelt Road. He remembers the familiar ‘whoosh’ as the door to the soundproof room closes and recognizes the carpet, but the recording equipment is gone, with half of the space being used for storage. Gould is filled with nostalgia as he greets his guests, two financial writers who are here to discuss Taiwan’s post-COVID-19 economy for his new podcast, Taiwan Matters. Gould had been thinking of revisiting his old career for a while, but being allowed access to