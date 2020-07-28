North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was shown surrounded by pistol-toting generals while in the South masked veterans were socially distanced as the two sides yesterday separately marked the armistice that ended Korean War hostilities.
The contrasting events marked 67 years since the ceasefire that left the peninsula divided and millions of families split by the Demilitarized Zone.
In the North’s capital, Kim handed out commemorative pistols to dozens of generals and senior officers, who pledged their loyalty to him, state media reported.
Photo: Reuters
The North reported its first suspected case of novel coronavirus infection at the weekend — after insisting for months it had kept itself free of the disease that has swept the world — but pictures showed the generals all gathered close together for a group photo, none of them wearing masks.
In Seoul, scores of veterans — in facial coverings and socially distanced seats — attended a ceremony paying tribute to their efforts, themed “Days of Glory.”
On screen, dramatic reconstructions of the war were interspersed with interviews with foreign veterans, and messages of support from current leaders of the countries that sent troops to support the South, among them US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Photo: AFP
Millions of people were killed during the three-year conflict, which began when the Communist North invaded the US-backed South as leader Kim Il-sung — grandfather of the incumbent — sought to reunify by force the peninsula Moscow and Washington had divided at the end of World War II.
The Chinese and Soviet-backed North fought to a standstill against the South and a US-led UN coalition.
Hostilities ended on July 27, 1953 with a ceasefire that has never been replaced by a peace treaty.
The North has subsequently built up a nuclear arsenal that it says it needs to protect itself against a US invasion, and has been subjected to multiple international sanctions as a result.
Pyongyang regards the conflict — which it calls the Glorious Fatherland Liberation War — as a victory and the official news agency KCNA reported that Kim presented his generals at the weekend with “commemorative pistols bearing his august name in token of his trust.”
The weapons were named after Mount Paektu, the dormant volcano on the Chinese-Korean border that is regarded as the spiritual birthplace of the Korean people.
In the pictures, the chief of the general staff Vice Marshal Pak Jong-chon, who was sitting to Kim’s right, carefully pointed his pistol upwards rather than towards the leader.
In Seoul’s futuristic Zaha Hadid-designed Dongdaemun Design Plaza, General Robert Abrams, the commander of UN Command and US Forces Korea, said the war was “a great tragedy in human history” that “left the Korean peninsula in rubble” and “caused immense suffering for the Korean people.”
The US stations 28,500 troops in the South and he added: “Freedom is not free and neither is peace.”
There is absolutely no doubt that John Ross’s Taiwan in 100 Books is a magnificent production. When I first heard of the project I wondered if Ross would really find a hundred Taiwan-related books in English worth writing about. He’s found more, and writes that he was forced to leave some out because he already had enough on the subject (in that case the 228 Incident). But there is more. There are follow-up volumes proposed on books on Taiwan translated from Chinese and gay Asia in 100 books. Taiwan in 100 Books, in other words, is just the beginning. Apart from an
First, the bad news. Erren River (二仁溪), which divides Tainan from Kaohsiung, is seriously polluted. An academic paper published in 2018 concluded that, of 14 major waterways in Taiwan, Erren River contained the highest levels of cadmium, chromium, copper and mercury. The study, which averaged data gathered between 2002 and 2016, also found that the concentrations of arsenic and zinc in the river were among the highest in the country, while manganese levels exceeded the limit set by Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration. Now for some good news. Erren River isn’t nearly so noisome as it once was. If it isn’t out
Barbecue talk is usually delivered in an American accent. The land of pit ribs and tattooed barbecue bros has come to dominate how we perceive grilling outdoors. Yet people cook over charcoal and flames all around the world. Looking for fresh barbecue inspiration this summer? It is time to broaden your horizons. THE PHILIPPINES Cooking outdoors is standard in the Philippines. “You’re probably considered middle-class if you have an inside kitchen,” says Rachel Stockley, a chef of Filipino heritage who cooks at Baratxuri in Manchester. “Like Thai food, Filipino is all about hot, sour, sweet, salty flavors,” says Stockley, with sawsawan dipping sauces
Although Tsai Fu-yi (蔡復一) left Kinmen as a child in the 1580s, his portrait remained a prized heirloom of the Caicuo (蔡厝) Tsai clan throughout the centuries. This Tsai clan retains to this day much of its ancient ancestral worship rituals, including an offering ceremony every anniversary of Tsai Fu-yi’s death. On Wednesday last week, the Ministry of Culture officially deemed the painting of the Ming Empire politician “the oldest ancestral drawing in Taiwan,” designating it as the nation’s first ever significant national antiquity in an outlying island. In 2016, two art historians concluded that the portrait is even older