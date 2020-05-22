Eslite Gallery will hold an open house at their new gallery tomorrow in Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.
The doors to the new space will open at 4pm and will feature works by local and international artists.
As a nod to the ongoing pandemic and Taiwan’s handling of it, the gallery also announced a project called Artivate, calling on 12 of its artists to emblazon details from their artwork on cloth masks.
Photo courtesy of Eslite Gallery
Participating local artists include Jimmy Liao (幾米), whose illustrated books with simple stories about people coping in the modern urban world have become hot sellers across Asia, and Tsong Pu (莊普), who is known for creating meticulous geometric paintings.
Jeng Jun-dian’s (鄭君殿) cross-hatching style, for which he layers the surface of the canvas with thousands of single, interconnected brush strokes of solid coloring, is clearly evident in the detail from Wilfred, while Huang Ben-rei (黃本蕊) expresses her inner thoughts, emotions and revelations through Nini, a fictitious bunny.
International artists include Japanese artists Hiroyuki Matsuura, who works in animation, graffiti, graphic design, painting, and sculpture, and Teppei Kaneuji who uses materials from everyday life, found objects and manga, to investigate the mass consumption of contemporary Japanese culture.
Photo courtesy of Eslite Gallery
The opening ends at 6pm.
■ Tomorrow from 4pm to 6pm
■ Eslite Performance Hall, B2, 88 Tobacco Factory Road, Taipei City (台北市信義區菸廠路88號B2), tel: (02) 6636-5888 X 1588
Photo courtesy of Eslite Gallery
Photo courtesy of Eslite Gallery
