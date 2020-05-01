Sara Gilmore has swapped out her hairbrush for a paintbrush.
The hair salon owner and watercolor hobbyist has found an unexpected audience for her paintings of flowers and Brooklyn brownstones. Since shuttering her Sara June salon last month, she and her employees have raised thousands of dollars by auctioning homemade pieces on the business’s Instagram.
“I’ve never showed anyone my art, ever,” Gilmore said. “To pivot my business into an art sale business is really funny but great. I’m glad that I’ve had at least that skill set that I could make a little bit of income.”
Photo: AP
The barbershops and salons that provide New Yorkers with cuts, colors, manicures and more are scrambling to ensure their small businesses can survive even after the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted. Generous customers are supplementing incomes for stylists relying on unemployment benefits, while barbers see the ugly results of home haircuts and trust that demand will return as soon as social distancing measures are lifted.
“It looks easier than it is, I guess,” joked John Vezza, owner of Astor Place Hairstylists in Manhattan. “Always use a good surgeon and a good barber.”
First, those shops must survive the shutdown. Some owners are having difficulty procuring federal loans to help pay employees, and many worry about operating well below capacity if they have to reopen under distancing restrictions.
Photo: AP
“I think everyone is concerned about how it’s going to be when we get back,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore furloughed her entire 10-person staff in March and instructed them to apply for unemployment benefits. The government checks have helped, but they’ve also received significant financial support from customers.
The salon has raised US$3,500 for employees through its online art sale, and other clients have sent donations directly to stylists. Gilmore is also selling do-it-yourself color kits, earning about US$5,000 that has made a dent in rent payments and other overhead.
“People get very attached to their hairstylists, and we as hairstylists get very attached to our clients,” Gilmore said. “I think the community that builds up around the service of feeling good about yourself is a really strong community.”
Some salon owners have been luckier than others.
Alexander Delacqua, who operates Delacqua Salon & Medi Spa in Brooklyn, said his landlords have been “angels.” He has been in the same place for 18 years, and the building’s owner is offering flexibility on lease payments.
That’s allowing Delacqua to divert resources to his 35 employees.
“I want to take care of them,” he said. “They deserve this, and I don’t want to lose them.”
Retail made up about 20 percent of Delacqua’s business prior to the pandemic, and he has been able to maintain some sales via the company’s Web site. Like Gilmore, he is preparing DIY root color kits, too.
He was also among the first-round applicants to be approved for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, although he has yet to receive his money.
Vezza didn’t even get that far his first time applying. The Astor Place Hairstylists owner said he has been “voraciously” trying to get a loan through the federal program but has found it to be “virtually impossible.”
“The banking system really, really dropped the ball getting money to small guys like me,” he said. Vezza expects he can stay afloat another two months without reopening, but not much longer. Even when stay-at-home orders are lifted, there will be difficulties.
Delacqua and Vezza have a rare advantage among NYC shops — space. Delacqua has three floors, and Astor Place Hairstylists has 40 haircutting stations.
Gilmore’s situation is more typical. Her landlord has not been flexible, and social distancing in her small shop would require operating significantly below capacity.
She sees little to gain from the paycheck protection loans as they are structured. In order to qualify for loan forgiveness, she would have to rehire her full staff by June 30 and use 75 percent of the loan directly on payroll.
“They’re putting the pressure on small business owners to bring their employees back on before we’re even open again,” she said. “And then potentially having to lay them off if we don’t open in time or the money runs out.”
Gilmore needs capital for costs like rent, paying off debt and exploring alternative revenue sources for the short and medium term, she said.
With that, she could bring her employees back when the business is ready. The paycheck loans, with all their restrictions, aren’t going to help her achieve her ultimate goal — keeping her stylists employed long term.
With those concerns in mind, Gilmore and other female entrepreneurs in Brooklyn launched We Built This NYC last week. The coalition of business owners is pushing for rent relief, lease negotiations and better representation.
“We’re scrappy,” Gilmore said. “We’ve built a business in an expensive city, and we are in it to survive.”
The mountains of Nantou County attract droves of tourists, but few visitors bother with Nantou City (南投市). The county’s administrative center doesn’t have a railway connection, and its population is a shade below 100,000. Much of what’s interesting in Nantou City lies inside or within walking distance of Nantou County Culture Campus (南投縣文化園區), the most eye-catching part of which is the County History Exhibition Hall (縣史館), on the corner of Jhangnan Road (彰南路) and Minsheng Street (民生街). The moment I saw the exhibition hall, I knew it had to be a holdover from the 1895-1945 period of Japanese colonial rule. I found
Since the appearance of COVID-19, Taiwanese expats living in the United Kingdom have had to face their share of adverse situations. Racism was the first thing to rear its ugly head, as the new virus has been closely associated with China, and East Asia as a whole, in the collective imagination. “I was wearing a face mask on my way to do my grocery shopping when a man approached me quietly and shouted ‘virus’ in my face. I was too scared to fight back, so I asked him to leave me alone and hurried to reach my destination. Since then,
Sara Gilmore has swapped out her hairbrush for a paintbrush. The hair salon owner and watercolor hobbyist has found an unexpected audience for her paintings of flowers and Brooklyn brownstones. Since shuttering her Sara June salon last month, she and her employees have raised thousands of dollars by auctioning homemade pieces on the business’s Instagram. “I’ve never showed anyone my art, ever,” Gilmore said. “To pivot my business into an art sale business is really funny but great. I’m glad that I’ve had at least that skill set that I could make a little bit of income.” The barbershops and salons that provide
A colorful cast of characters appear day after day on a porch in the US state of Virginia, urging people to stay upbeat and stay home during the coronavirus shutdowns. It started as a way for Erin Kemble to entertain her young cousins, who she misses seeing, and to keep herself busy after the catering company where she works closed. But the project, which she has maintained for a month, has morphed into a way to make people laugh during a dark time, with messages coming from as far as Arizona and Tokyo. It started with a pig costume, and a sign saying