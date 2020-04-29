Taiwan success in Asian Youth Orchestra auditions

Although the tour has been postponed for this year due to COVID-19, the musicians who won a spot will be able to return next year

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter





Taiwan has scored an exceptional success in this year’s auditions for the Asian Youth Orchestra.

Out of a total 103 placements on the orchestra, young instrumentalists from Taiwan won an unprecedented 38.

Nowhere else compares. Japan and South Korea came closest, with 14 successes each. China got nine, with Hong Kong (considered separately from China for the purposes of this competition) also gained nine successes.

The Asian Youth Orchestra performs in Vietnam in this file photo. Out of 103 placements on the orchestra, young instrumentalists from Taiwan won an unprecedented 38. Photo courtesy of the Asia Youth Orchestra

The orchestra assembles for six weeks every year, rehearsing and then going on a local tour.

Unfortunately, the rehearsal period and tour have had to be postponed for this year because of the coronavirus emergency. But the musicians who won places this year will have their places reserved for next year, and for them no further auditions will be necessary.

“Circumstances dictated that we auditioned by video,” said Richard Pontzious, the orchestra’s artistic director, founder and conductor. “It worked out surprisingly well.”

The annual concerts are highly esteemed in the classical music world, and membership in the orchestra is keenly sought after. Taiwan’s success of 38 is astonishing by any standards, and confirms Taiwan’s pre-eminence in the Asian classical music world.

The successful competitors comprise nine violinists, seven viola players, seven cellists, five double-bass players, two oboe players, two horn players, one flautist, one clarinetist, one bassoon player, one trumpeter, one harpist and one tenor-trombone player.

Their names can be found on www.asianyouthorchetra.com.