Ruling on NHIA data reveals a larger issue

By Indy Liu 劉汗曦





The Constitutional Court on Friday last week ruled that a National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) policy that allowed select third parties to access the health insurance database for research is partly unconstitutional.

The decision leaves a difficult task for Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who has been appointed to head the ministry of digital development after its formal launch on Saturday next week.

The core of the problem is the use health-related data in the digital age.

Big data is what oil used to be for the economy, and data science has become a major focus of interest. The database, containing information about Taiwan’s 23 million residents accumulated over the past 20 years, holds infinite possibilities.

However, the Constitutional Court ruling revealed the scope of the problem, from privacy infringement to the impact on individual rights. In its judgement, the court said the NHIA lacks a mechanism to monitor third-party use of the database and ensure that adequate protections are in place.

The purpose of independent monitoring systems is to ensure that authorities that gather personal data — the NHIA in this case — do not, and do not need to, decide whether their actions are appropriate or breach the law. Such a mechanism would ensure that the NHIA does not simultaneously act as a player and referee in the healthcare big data game.

Taiwan lacks a powerful, competent authority that supervises the use of personal data. This is the main reason that all kinds of personal data abuse, leakage and fraud proliferate, and that data-related regulations remain ineffective, even though the Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法) was implemented more than 10 years ago.

When all fields of life are undergoing a digital transformation, and the collection, processing and use of personal data have become fully digital, the digital development ministry will surely be the most appropriate authority to promote the personal data regulatory framework.

In the court’s majority opinion, the grand justices mentioned the EU General Data Protection Regulation as a reference for the establishment of an independent supervisory authority. In practice, many European countries have also set up national-level personal data supervision and protection agencies. There are plenty of personal data regulations and cases to refer to, and all Taiwan needs to do is muster the determination and power to promote the regulatory framework.

Digital technology has become a key part of people’s lives and nations’ economic development. The management of large amounts of health data — the NHIA’s database in this case — depends on the leadership of the digital development ministry, and the careful and comprehensive consideration of the Ministry of Health and Welfare in response to the questions of the court in its insightful judgement.

After all, whether the precious healthcare database can become a national treasure, or a hot potato for the authorities that hold it and a resource for infringement on the rights of Taiwanese, depends on what the digital development ministry has in mind.

Indy Liu is a general counsel at TLC BioMed Law.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai