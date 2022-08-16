Temple food fights
I recently read an op-ed in the Liberty Times [the Taipei Times’ sister paper] that called for a new approach to handling food offerings at pudu (普度) ceremonies held for the dead by temples during Ghost Month, and I fully agree with it.
There is a famous temple in Miaoli County that holds a pudu every Ghost Month, which is the seventh month of the lunar calendar. After the ceremony, worshipers are allowed to take food offerings home. Often, while the masters of the temple are still chanting, worshipers begin fighting over the food, using plastic bags, sacks or even carts to haul the offerings away.
The chaotic scenes at the temple repeat year after year, and they sometimes even make the news. For people unfamiliar with the ceremony, the prayers must look as if hungry ghosts have descended on the temple to gorge themselves.
Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “food fight” was suspended last year. I wonder if the temple will also suspend the food offerings this year to save its image.
It is said that grabbing offerings means grabbing “luck” and that eating such food can keep you safe. This is as groundless as the practice of racing to offer the first incense stick at temples on the Lunar New Year’s Day. Such absurd and irrational behavior reflects not only people’s greed, but also their lack of morals. In Buddhism, personal karma is determined by one’s good and bad deeds. So your karma results from a cause-and-effect relationship — just like oil floating on the surface of water and a rock sinking to the bottom. You reap what you sow, and your luck has nothing to do with the offerings. Such superstition is beyond comprehension.
On the contrary, some temples in Chiayi City try to make the best use of food offerings during Ghost Month, donating all of the food to local disadvantaged groups, such as residents of elderly care homes and orphanages, and low-income households.
When I recently volunteered to help at a temple, I was assigned to deliver the offerings to indigenous people in remote areas, remote schools and low-income families. In this way, those in need could receive actual aid and the practice makes the best use of resources.
As Buddhists, Taoists and other folk believers hold ceremonies across the nation during Ghost Month, instead of allowing the worshipers to fight among themselves for food offerings, it would make more sense to distribute the food to those truly in need, whose status can be confirmed by village and borough wardens or government agencies. Resources can then be distributed widely and effectively, while also ensuring that the religious ceremonies remain dignified and attendees are sincere.
As the Book of Rites (禮記) states, in an ideal world “people do not like goods to go to waste on the ground, but preserve them, and not just for themselves alone.” This is exactly the real spirit of pudu, which means to deliver others from suffering.
Wu Yi-chung
Chiayi County
Almost as soon as the plane carrying a US delegation led by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi took off from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on Thursday, Beijing announced four days of live-fire military drills around Taiwan. China unilaterally cordoned off six maritime exclusion zones around Taiwan proper to simulate a blockade of the nation, fired 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles and conducted coordinated maneuvers using naval vessels and aircraft. Although the drills were originally to end on Sunday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theater Command issued a statement through Chinese state media that the exercises would continue,
In an August 12 Wall Street Journal report, Chinese sources contend that in their July 28 phone call, United States President Joe Biden was told by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping (習近平) that “he had no intention of going to war with the US” over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s then upcoming visit to Taiwan. However, there should be global alarm that Xi did use that visit to begin the CCP’s active war against democracy in Taiwan and globally, and that the Biden Administration’s response has been insufficient. To hear CCP officials, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesmen, and a
Despite political pressure at home to keep her from doing so, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally visited Taiwan last week, causing quite a stir. As Pelosi stuck to her guns, her visit was of considerable significance. Pelosi was born into the D’Alesandro political family. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr, was a US Representative and later mayor of Baltimore for 12 years. Pelosi was elected to the US House of Representatives at the age of 47 after her children were grown, and became the US’ first female House speaker in 2007 after the Democratic Party won the House majority.
Much of the foreign policy conversation in the US over the past two weeks has centered on whether US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ought to have visited Taiwan. Her backers pointed out that there was precedent for such a visit — a previous House speaker and US Cabinet members had visited Taiwan — and that it is important for officials to underscore the US’ commitment to Taiwan in the face of increasing Chinese pressure. Critics argued that the trip was ill-timed, because Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) would likely feel a need to respond, lest he appear weak