Anatomy of Beijing’s power play

By Michael Lin 林子堯





Just hours after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan, Beijing initiated large-scale military drills, or what it called “Operation Stabilize Taiwan.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) reaction to Pelosi’s visit has created the most tense situation in the Taiwan Strait since the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1995 and 1996, which was triggered by a visit of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) to his alma mater, Cornell University in New York State.

However, what is truly baffling about this latest show of Chinese military might is that there is a consensus in academic circles that the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis was initiated by then-Chinese president Jiang Zemin (江澤民) because he needed to cement his authority within the CCP.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), now approaching the end of his second term in office, has already amassed an enormous amount of power within the party, including the chairmanship of the all-powerful Chinese Central Military Commission, so why would he feel it is necessary to orchestrate a fourth Taiwan Strait crisis? Is the stabilization of his authority within the party a possible explanation?

After the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis, Taiwanese academics specializing in cross-strait politics began to develop the theory that the harshness of China’s Taiwan policy directly correlates with the degree to which the political leader enjoys a position of strength within the CCP.

After Jiang took over the reins from his predecessor, Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), he was initially living in Deng’s shadow. In China’s one-party political system, where political power is achieved “through the barrel of a gun,” hawkish generals in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had the upper hand during the initial stages of Jiang’s presidency. According to the theory, Jiang lacked power, so even though there originally existed a tacit agreement between Taipei and Beijing over Lee’s planned trip to the US, China suddenly turned on Taiwan because Jiang lacked the authority to keep the generals under control.

As Xi has already cemented his authority within the party and, unlike Jiang, is not living in the shadow of his predecessor, his biggest threat comes from an attempt to ruin his bid for a third term as president. During the course of his accumulation of power, Xi has made a lot of enemies, and it is likely that a significant “anti-Xi” faction exists within the CCP.

However, the faction is probably too weak to challenge Xi at this stage. Senior party officials are holding their annual summer conference at the Beidaihe beach resort in Hebei Province, an important CCP event during which politburo members thrash out high-level policy.

This raises a question: Was a fourth Taiwan Strait crisis deliberately concocted by Xi because his authority within the party had become unstable? Such an explanation would conform with academic thinking.

However, with the CCP’s 20th National Congress in November and Xi’s third term a foregone conclusion, the argument that his power base has become unstable is unpersuasive. The only way to understand Beijing’s actions before, during and after Pelosi’s visit is through the prism of traditional CCP power politics.

The essence of power within the party is still achieved by tacking to the left rather than to the right, by inviting conflict, shunning peace and threatening neighboring nations. Once the party’s power dynamics are understood, it is possible to understand why it behaves the way it does.

The latest Taiwan Strait crisis has sent Taiwanese academics and China experts a warning signal: They should not use power stabilization as the sole metric to interpret the actions of China’s leaders and the CCP. The party has a set of core values baked into its DNA: Never show weakness, embrace conflict and “prefer left rather than right” — an idiomatic expression that dates back to the Cultural Revolution.

Michael Lin has a master’s degree from National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of National Development.

Translated by Edward Jones