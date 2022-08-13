[ LETTER ]

KMT helps with ‘united front’

While China is conducting military drills and threatening Taiwan, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) has insisted on leading a delegation to China despite being advised by the Mainland Affairs Council not to.

The KMT said that the trip had been planned for a long time, that its main purpose is to look after the interests of Taiwanese businesspeople in China, and would not touch on political issues.

The problem with this reasoning is that anyone with any brains knows how condescending such a statement is.

Why, during this critical period when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has been blockading Taiwan, could Hsia simply not cancel the trip? To insist on a visit now is tantamount to groveling to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and begging for forgiveness.

The CCP makes everything political, and it is inconceivable that it would not seize this as an opportunity to talk politics. Do Taiwanese businesspeople in China actually care whether the KMT goes or not?

The KMT believes that it can stabilize cross-strait relations, but seems unaware that the CCP fundamentally despises it.

The KMT was defeated by the communists as a result of its corruption and cowardice, and in Taiwan, when it was defeated at the polls by the Democratic Progressive Party, it abandoned its anti-communist stance and went to Beijing to listen to speeches, helped the enemy spread its propaganda and willingly allowed itself to become a tool for China’s “united front” activities.

Yang Hao-min

New Taipei City