KMT helps with ‘united front’
While China is conducting military drills and threatening Taiwan, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) has insisted on leading a delegation to China despite being advised by the Mainland Affairs Council not to.
The KMT said that the trip had been planned for a long time, that its main purpose is to look after the interests of Taiwanese businesspeople in China, and would not touch on political issues.
The problem with this reasoning is that anyone with any brains knows how condescending such a statement is.
Why, during this critical period when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has been blockading Taiwan, could Hsia simply not cancel the trip? To insist on a visit now is tantamount to groveling to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and begging for forgiveness.
The CCP makes everything political, and it is inconceivable that it would not seize this as an opportunity to talk politics. Do Taiwanese businesspeople in China actually care whether the KMT goes or not?
The KMT believes that it can stabilize cross-strait relations, but seems unaware that the CCP fundamentally despises it.
The KMT was defeated by the communists as a result of its corruption and cowardice, and in Taiwan, when it was defeated at the polls by the Democratic Progressive Party, it abandoned its anti-communist stance and went to Beijing to listen to speeches, helped the enemy spread its propaganda and willingly allowed itself to become a tool for China’s “united front” activities.
Yang Hao-min
New Taipei City
A stark contrast in narratives about China’s future is emerging inside and outside of China. This is partly a function of the dramatic constriction in the flow of people and ideas into and out of China, owing to China’s COVID-19 quarantine requirements. There also are fewer foreign journalists in China to help the outside world make sense of developments. Those foreign journalists and diplomats who are in China often are limited in where they can travel and who they can meet. There also is tighter technological control over information inside China than at any point since the dawn of the
Amid a fervor in the global media, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her congressional delegation made a high-profile visit to Taipei. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) awarded a state honor to her at the Presidential Office. Evidently, the occasion took on the aspect of an inter-state relationship between the US and the Republic of China (ROC) on Taiwan, despite no mutual state recognition between the two. Beijing furiously condemned Pelosi’s visit in advance, with military drills in the waters surrounding coastal China to check the move. Pelosi is a well-known China hawk, and second in the line of succession to
Almost as soon as the plane carrying a US delegation led by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi took off from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on Thursday, Beijing announced four days of live-fire military drills around Taiwan. China unilaterally cordoned off six maritime exclusion zones around Taiwan proper to simulate a blockade of the nation, fired 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles and conducted coordinated maneuvers using naval vessels and aircraft. Although the drills were originally to end on Sunday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theater Command issued a statement through Chinese state media that the exercises would continue,
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week represented a milestone in Taiwan-US relations, but also pricked the bubble of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) big lie that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. During a speech delivered at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Wednesday, Pelosi said: “Forty-two years ago, America made a bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan,” referring to the US’ Taiwan Relations Act of 1979. On the eve of her visit to Taiwan, Pelosi published an article in the Washington Post in which she stated that “America must stand by Taiwan.” With China