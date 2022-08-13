West seems to provide ‘one China’ loophole

By Chen Shih-min 陳世民





In a joint statement after the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held on Wednesday last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi called on China not to attempt to unilaterally change the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait, and said: “There is no change in the respective one China policies, where applicable, and basic positions on Taiwan of Australia, Japan, or the United States.”

Meanwhile, the ministers of foreign affairs of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, along with the EU representative for foreign affairs and security policy, issued a similarly worded statement following the meeting, which said: “There is no change in the respective one China policies, where applicable, and basic positions on Taiwan of the G7 members.”

Worth noting is that both statements added the phrase “where applicable” behind the “one China” policies. Since the addition has never been seen before, it has stirred debate about its implications.

The addition could be assumed to be an indicator that the “one China” policies of the West have changed, meaning “applicable when China is willing to resolve the Taiwan question through peaceful means.”

While Beijing might not acknowledge this, at least in the US’ view, an important precondition of the “one China” policy is that Beijing is willing to use peaceful means to resolve its differences with Taiwan.

The 1972 Shanghai Communique and the 1979 Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations say: “Both wish to reduce the danger of international military conflict.”

The New York Times editorial board on Saturday last week published an opinion piece headlined: “The US relationship with China does not need to be so tense.” It said that “the White House should be clear that the US’ commitment to recognize only a single Chinese state — the ‘one China policy’ — has always been premised on Beijing’s peaceful conduct toward Taiwan.”

In November last year, former US assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Randall Schriver also said that he stopped talking about the “one China” policy during his tenure, since China has broken its promise to deal peacefully with Taiwan in the US-China joint communiques.

“As Beijing has torn up its promises and relentlessly threatens Taiwan, the US no longer has an obligation to keep mentioning ‘one China,’” he said.

We can connect this to a speech Blinken gave on Saturday last week. The Chinese military drills conducted last week in waters around Taiwan have shown that China has abandoned a peaceful approach and moved toward force in its approach to Taiwan.

The West has apparently come to regard the drills as a contravention of its decades-old “one China” policy. If China has no intention to approach Taiwan peacefully, then the US does not have an obligation to abide by its promise to Beijing about Taiwan either, the thinking seems to go.

Perhaps this could help Taiwan decouple from the “one China” policy, in which “there is only ‘one China,’ and the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing China.”

Taiwan should decide its own future, US President Joe Biden said. He is correct — Taiwan’s fate lies in the hands of its people. The US, China or any other country have no right to interfere.

Chen Shih-min is an associate professor in National Taiwan University’s political science department.

Translated by Rita Wang