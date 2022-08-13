EDITORIAL: Refugee law would boost human rights

Immigration authorities have begun processing a residency application for a Ugandan refugee who came to Taiwan seven years ago to escape “violence and death threats” in her country for being gay, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Tuesday.

CNA said the National Immigration Agency was likely processing the woman’s application under the amended Article 24 of the Regulations Governing Visiting, Residence and Permanent Residence of Aliens (外國人停留居留及永久居留辦法), which allows issuance of provisional residence to foreign nationals for “other special reasons.”

While it is good that the agency has an option for processing refugee applications on a case-by-case basis, the process would be much faster and more consistent if the government made progress on a draft refugee law which has been stalled at the legislature for several years. A draft was originally presented under the administration of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) in 2005, and a version of it passed an initial review in 2016, but no progress has been made since.

In an opinion piece published by the Taipei Times on April 22, Taiwan NextGen Foundation research assistant Mai Shimajiri said: “Embracing refugees is not only a humanitarian and legal commitment, but also an investment,” as “refugees can contribute economically to the nations receiving them.” However, Taiwan would need to resolve issues such as how to ensure that the country would not be overburdened by an influx of refugees, and whether to include Hong Kongers and Tibetans in any refugee law.

There is no need for a refugee bill to specifically mention Hong Kong, Macau, Tibet and other areas that the Republic of China — Taiwan’s official name — claims as its sovereign territory. Refugee applications from those areas could continue to be processed case-by-case until the sovereignty issue is resolved. Each case would have a high threshold, and require a high level of public and political consensus.

Meanwhile, refugee crises are an immediate concern, and something that progress can be made on now. Conflicts are ongoing in Ukraine, Syria and Myanmar, among other places, and Taiwan could help refugees from those areas while improving the diversity of its society and strengthening its workforce.

New Zealander Allan Mackey, former president of the International Association for Refugee Law Judges, said at a forum in Taipei on April 26, 2017, that passage of a refugee act would provide a “third leg” of a human rights “stool” that includes the UN’s International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and Convention Against Torture (CAT). A refugee act would be the most significant “leg,” as there is no accountability for ratifying, and then violating, a UN convention. For example, Afghanistan signed the CAT in 1985, and China signed the ICCPR in 1998.

Some ratifiers of UN conventions might be looking to deflect their human-rights abuses, but a refugee law would offer a clear procedure and mechanisms for handling asylum seekers. However, before a refugee law is enacted in Taiwan, the government should discuss how to help refugees integrate into Taiwanese society, and what kind of assistance and resources they need to make that transition. Two essential considerations would be how they can be assisted in developing language skills, and how they can find suitable employment.

Taiwan is in need of a refugee law, and while some planning for that is needed, lawmakers should be less concerned about redefining sovereignty claims or letting in spies, and be more concerned about how to help newcomers integrate so they can contribute to society. A new law would not open the floodgates — it would simply provide a clear set of stipulations and procedures.