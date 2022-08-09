Is Pelosi’s trip strategically justified?

By Collins Chong Yew Keat





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied warnings from China and proceeded on a trip to Taiwan based on strategic considerations. The US cannot be seen as kowtowing to demands and threats from Beijing, as acquiescence risks creating precedents and being perceived as weak.

Just as the US disregarded Beijing’s demands and actions in the South China Sea during freedom of navigation operations, Pelosi’s trip is strategically warranted, although involves complex calculations.

The visit gave Beijing its needed pretext to initiate greater strategic and bellicose actions, forcing Taiwan’s hand with starker threats and deterrence than usual. The harsh reaction of offensive measures is seen in China’s largest military maneuvers to date, from Beijing trying to shift from previous norms, to forcing Taipei to comply with its wishes, to its intention to strike greater fear and deterrence into Taiwanese society.

By using Pelosi’s trip as a pretense, Beijing has freer hands to mount a more comprehensive opening to exert considerable force to strengthen its grip over Taipei.

The hard-hitting military responses are also needed by Beijing as a timely distraction from its own internal crises, and to galvanize national resolve powered by soaring nationalist sentiments at home.

However, this approach risks China’s future stability. Unyielding hypernationalism risks overheating and creating a different challenge.

The recent call between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and US President Joe Biden reinforced sentiment in China for unification with Taiwan, with Xi highlighting that it is the wish of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, and warning Biden not to play with fire.

Washington is relying on the counter strategic game of hoping Beijing makes strategic missteps and miscalculations in its approach, giving the US moral ground to exert more containment measures. It further gives credence to Washington in arguing that it has repeatedly assured Beijing that it has no intention to change the “status quo.”

Beijing acting dangerously in response to Pelosi’s trip could be seen as an unnecessary escalation and confrontation, with provocations changing the stakes at play.

Despite a chorus of opinion amid the drills, Beijing is being meticulous as it tries to avoid being drawn into Washington’s trap, but it risks higher confrontation with colossal damages. It cannot afford to be perceived by Washington as intentionally changing the “status quo,” risking a tit-for-tat measure on the part of Washington.

Unless a clear, decisive and quick victory for Beijing is in the cards, Xi cannot bear the political costs of this calculation should it go south.

Assurances of integrated and comprehensive support remain the US’ core message, especially to Taiwan, and this alone is seen by many as a worthy pursuit, notwithstanding the consequences of the trip.

A new spectrum of tactical competition has begun, and it requires more than threats and deterrence to determine the path and pattern of the conflict.

Collins Chong Yew Keat provides analysis and opinion to international media on contemporary global and regional issues. His areas of focus include strategic and security studies, US foreign policy and regional conflict.