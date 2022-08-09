US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied warnings from China and proceeded on a trip to Taiwan based on strategic considerations. The US cannot be seen as kowtowing to demands and threats from Beijing, as acquiescence risks creating precedents and being perceived as weak.
Just as the US disregarded Beijing’s demands and actions in the South China Sea during freedom of navigation operations, Pelosi’s trip is strategically warranted, although involves complex calculations.
The visit gave Beijing its needed pretext to initiate greater strategic and bellicose actions, forcing Taiwan’s hand with starker threats and deterrence than usual. The harsh reaction of offensive measures is seen in China’s largest military maneuvers to date, from Beijing trying to shift from previous norms, to forcing Taipei to comply with its wishes, to its intention to strike greater fear and deterrence into Taiwanese society.
By using Pelosi’s trip as a pretense, Beijing has freer hands to mount a more comprehensive opening to exert considerable force to strengthen its grip over Taipei.
The hard-hitting military responses are also needed by Beijing as a timely distraction from its own internal crises, and to galvanize national resolve powered by soaring nationalist sentiments at home.
However, this approach risks China’s future stability. Unyielding hypernationalism risks overheating and creating a different challenge.
The recent call between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and US President Joe Biden reinforced sentiment in China for unification with Taiwan, with Xi highlighting that it is the wish of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, and warning Biden not to play with fire.
Washington is relying on the counter strategic game of hoping Beijing makes strategic missteps and miscalculations in its approach, giving the US moral ground to exert more containment measures. It further gives credence to Washington in arguing that it has repeatedly assured Beijing that it has no intention to change the “status quo.”
Beijing acting dangerously in response to Pelosi’s trip could be seen as an unnecessary escalation and confrontation, with provocations changing the stakes at play.
Despite a chorus of opinion amid the drills, Beijing is being meticulous as it tries to avoid being drawn into Washington’s trap, but it risks higher confrontation with colossal damages. It cannot afford to be perceived by Washington as intentionally changing the “status quo,” risking a tit-for-tat measure on the part of Washington.
Unless a clear, decisive and quick victory for Beijing is in the cards, Xi cannot bear the political costs of this calculation should it go south.
Assurances of integrated and comprehensive support remain the US’ core message, especially to Taiwan, and this alone is seen by many as a worthy pursuit, notwithstanding the consequences of the trip.
A new spectrum of tactical competition has begun, and it requires more than threats and deterrence to determine the path and pattern of the conflict.
Collins Chong Yew Keat provides analysis and opinion to international media on contemporary global and regional issues. His areas of focus include strategic and security studies, US foreign policy and regional conflict.
In Chinese author Lu Xun’s (魯迅) novella The True Story of Ah Q (阿Q正傳) — one of the earliest works of modern Chinese fiction, first serialized in 1921 — the story’s hapless protagonist, Ah Q (阿Q), is a poor itinerant worker from China’s peasant class, living during the part-feudal, part-colonial dying embers of the Qing Dynasty. Ah Q is a feeble and psychologically flawed individual who bullies the meek and cowers before the powerful. Despised and regularly mocked by villagers, after every episode of public ridicule and failure, Ah Q consoles himself that he has won a “spiritual victory.” Utterly
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would render the company’s plants inoperable, and that such a war would produce “no winners.” Not only would Taiwan’s economy be destroyed in a cross-strait conflict, but the impact “would go well beyond semiconductors, and would bring about the destruction of the world’s rules-based order and totally change the geopolitical landscape,” Liu said in the interview, according to the Central News Agency. Bloomberg columnist Hal Brands wrote on June 24: “A major war over Taiwan could create global economic
Washington’s official position on US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is that nothing has changed: The US government says it is maintaining its “one China” policy, that Pelosi is free to arrange international trips with congressional delegations independent of the government and that she is not the first US official to visit Taiwan even this year. Yet there is no denying that the fact and the optics of the second-in-line to the US presidency speaking with lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan about inter-parliamentary discussions and learning from each other as equals are hugely significant, as were
Amid a fervor in the global media, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her congressional delegation made a high-profile visit to Taipei. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) awarded a state honor to her at the Presidential Office. Evidently, the occasion took on the aspect of an inter-state relationship between the US and the Republic of China (ROC) on Taiwan, despite no mutual state recognition between the two. Beijing furiously condemned Pelosi’s visit in advance, with military drills in the waters surrounding coastal China to check the move. Pelosi is a well-known China hawk, and second in the line of succession to