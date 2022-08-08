EDITORIAL: Data give cloudy economic forecast

The nation’s economic growth for the second quarter of the year fell short of expectations at 3.08 percent, slower than the 3.14 percent recorded in the previous quarter, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on July 29. GDP growth in the April-to-June quarter missed the agency’s May forecast of 3.31 percent and marked the nation’s slowest rate of expansion since the second quarter of 2020 when COVID-19 first hit Taiwan.

This year’s second-quarter growth was driven mainly by a 9.43 percent rise in gross capital formation, a 5.86 percent gain in government expenditures and a 2.96 percent increase in private consumption. However, exports of goods and services grew 4.31 percent last quarter from a year earlier, compared with 8.81 percent annual growth in imports of goods and services, resulting in net exports (exports minus imports) detracting 1.55 percentage points from GDP growth in the quarter and indicating the weakest showing since the first quarter of 2016, which the DGBAS attributed to the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and softening demand for consumer electronics.

A closer look at the DGBAS’ data shows that the economy lost steam last quarter in seasonally adjusted terms. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP contracted for the first time in a year, by 0.74 percent last quarter, or down 2.93 percent on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate basis — raising concern about whether the economy would continue to lose momentum this quarter.

Other economic data are showing warnings of weaker momentum ahead. Export orders and industrial production in the second quarter moderated from the previous quarter, while the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index last month slipped into contraction for the first time in two years. The index of leading indicators added to worries about the continuity of economic growth as the trend-adjusted index, which seeks to forecast the economic landscape six months ahead, posted a decline for the eighth straight month in June.

The index of leading indicators dropped 1.29 percent in June, following a 3.42 percent fall in May and a 1.87 percent decline in April. Among the seven components that make up the leading indicators, only imports of semiconductor capital equipment showed an increase in June, the National Development Council’s data showed. As of June, the index of leading indicators had shown a total decline of 5.58 percent since November last year, indicating a potential slowdown on the economic front. While it is premature to interpret the trend as pointing to an economic turnaround, the results merit cautious attention.

Last month, the IMF cut its global growth forecast to 3.2 percent this year from a 3.6 percent prediction issued in April and warned that risks from high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were materializing. For Taiwan, a quicker pace of interest rate hikes by central banks across major economies to fight inflation would weigh on the nation’s growth outlook, and growing risks to the Chinese economy also do not bode well for Taiwanese exports, while the rise in geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait raises worries over regional supply chain disruptions.

The prospects for the domestic and global economy have become cloudy in the second half of the year and challenges are likely to emerge at any time. Beijing imposed several trade restrictions against Taiwanese food and agricultural goods in retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. Still, those measures should have a limited effect on Taiwan’s overall economy. Nevertheless, the heightened uncertainty over weakening global demand for tech products poses a bigger worry in the short term, as it would have significant implications for the nation’s export-driven economy.