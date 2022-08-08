The nation’s economic growth for the second quarter of the year fell short of expectations at 3.08 percent, slower than the 3.14 percent recorded in the previous quarter, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on July 29. GDP growth in the April-to-June quarter missed the agency’s May forecast of 3.31 percent and marked the nation’s slowest rate of expansion since the second quarter of 2020 when COVID-19 first hit Taiwan.
This year’s second-quarter growth was driven mainly by a 9.43 percent rise in gross capital formation, a 5.86 percent gain in government expenditures and a 2.96 percent increase in private consumption. However, exports of goods and services grew 4.31 percent last quarter from a year earlier, compared with 8.81 percent annual growth in imports of goods and services, resulting in net exports (exports minus imports) detracting 1.55 percentage points from GDP growth in the quarter and indicating the weakest showing since the first quarter of 2016, which the DGBAS attributed to the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and softening demand for consumer electronics.
A closer look at the DGBAS’ data shows that the economy lost steam last quarter in seasonally adjusted terms. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP contracted for the first time in a year, by 0.74 percent last quarter, or down 2.93 percent on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate basis — raising concern about whether the economy would continue to lose momentum this quarter.
Other economic data are showing warnings of weaker momentum ahead. Export orders and industrial production in the second quarter moderated from the previous quarter, while the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index last month slipped into contraction for the first time in two years. The index of leading indicators added to worries about the continuity of economic growth as the trend-adjusted index, which seeks to forecast the economic landscape six months ahead, posted a decline for the eighth straight month in June.
The index of leading indicators dropped 1.29 percent in June, following a 3.42 percent fall in May and a 1.87 percent decline in April. Among the seven components that make up the leading indicators, only imports of semiconductor capital equipment showed an increase in June, the National Development Council’s data showed. As of June, the index of leading indicators had shown a total decline of 5.58 percent since November last year, indicating a potential slowdown on the economic front. While it is premature to interpret the trend as pointing to an economic turnaround, the results merit cautious attention.
Last month, the IMF cut its global growth forecast to 3.2 percent this year from a 3.6 percent prediction issued in April and warned that risks from high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were materializing. For Taiwan, a quicker pace of interest rate hikes by central banks across major economies to fight inflation would weigh on the nation’s growth outlook, and growing risks to the Chinese economy also do not bode well for Taiwanese exports, while the rise in geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait raises worries over regional supply chain disruptions.
The prospects for the domestic and global economy have become cloudy in the second half of the year and challenges are likely to emerge at any time. Beijing imposed several trade restrictions against Taiwanese food and agricultural goods in retaliation for US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. Still, those measures should have a limited effect on Taiwan’s overall economy. Nevertheless, the heightened uncertainty over weakening global demand for tech products poses a bigger worry in the short term, as it would have significant implications for the nation’s export-driven economy.
In Chinese author Lu Xun’s (魯迅) novella The True Story of Ah Q (阿Q正傳) — one of the earliest works of modern Chinese fiction, first serialized in 1921 — the story’s hapless protagonist, Ah Q (阿Q), is a poor itinerant worker from China’s peasant class, living during the part-feudal, part-colonial dying embers of the Qing Dynasty. Ah Q is a feeble and psychologically flawed individual who bullies the meek and cowers before the powerful. Despised and regularly mocked by villagers, after every episode of public ridicule and failure, Ah Q consoles himself that he has won a “spiritual victory.” Utterly
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would render the company’s plants inoperable, and that such a war would produce “no winners.” Not only would Taiwan’s economy be destroyed in a cross-strait conflict, but the impact “would go well beyond semiconductors, and would bring about the destruction of the world’s rules-based order and totally change the geopolitical landscape,” Liu said in the interview, according to the Central News Agency. Bloomberg columnist Hal Brands wrote on June 24: “A major war over Taiwan could create global economic
Washington’s official position on US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is that nothing has changed: The US government says it is maintaining its “one China” policy, that Pelosi is free to arrange international trips with congressional delegations independent of the government and that she is not the first US official to visit Taiwan even this year. Yet there is no denying that the fact and the optics of the second-in-line to the US presidency speaking with lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan about inter-parliamentary discussions and learning from each other as equals are hugely significant, as were
Amid a fervor in the global media, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her congressional delegation made a high-profile visit to Taipei. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) awarded a state honor to her at the Presidential Office. Evidently, the occasion took on the aspect of an inter-state relationship between the US and the Republic of China (ROC) on Taiwan, despite no mutual state recognition between the two. Beijing furiously condemned Pelosi’s visit in advance, with military drills in the waters surrounding coastal China to check the move. Pelosi is a well-known China hawk, and second in the line of succession to