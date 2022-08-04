In Chinese author Lu Xun’s (魯迅) novella The True Story of Ah Q (阿Q正傳) — one of the earliest works of modern Chinese fiction, first serialized in 1921 — the story’s hapless protagonist, Ah Q (阿Q), is a poor itinerant worker from China’s peasant class, living during the part-feudal, part-colonial dying embers of the Qing Dynasty. Ah Q is a feeble and psychologically flawed individual who bullies the meek and cowers before the powerful. Despised and regularly mocked by villagers, after every episode of public ridicule and failure, Ah Q consoles himself that he has won a “spiritual victory.” Utterly
In a recent statement, the incoming European Union ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Jorge Toledo Albinana, said that the EU believes that Taiwan is part of China. He said Europe supports Taiwan’s peaceful unification with the PRC and not Taiwanese independence. The PRC is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an atheist Marxist-Leninist regime that exercises total control over all aspects of the state and society in China. Taiwan is a fully independent and sovereign country that has never been part of the territory ruled by the authorities in Beijing. Unlike PRC nationals, Taiwanese citizens exercise popular
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday spoke for more than two hours in a telephone call that touched upon tensions over Taiwan. Xi warned Biden not to “play with fire.” Xi has used this phrase in talks with Biden before. That he used it again on this occasion suggests that he intends it as a reminder of a previous threat and not as an escalation in the rhetoric between the two sides. The translation is not simply the substitution of an English proverb to reflect the intent of the original Chinese. The idiom Xi used
A growing crisis is threatening China’s economy. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) draconian “zero COVID-19” policy has caused the country’s economy to atrophy: This year’s second-quarter GDP increased by only 0.4 percent, data released by Beijing showed, making it inevitable that the CCP would miss its target of 5.5 percent growth this year. Outside of the macroeconomic situation, the country’s banking system has been shaken by multiple serious cases of fraud involving rural banks in Henan Province. Forty billion yuan (US$5.94 billion) of client deposits have disappeared and withdrawals from their accounts have been frozen, revealing regulatory failures and a dark